Glenn Close Will Be Honored with Hand & Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Award-winning performer Glenn Close will be honored with a Hand & Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, May 1, 2026, as part of the 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival.

A performer across film, television, and the stage, Close's screen credits include roles in movies such as Fatal Attraction, The Big Chill, The Wife and Albert Nobbs. As part of the festival, Close will present a special screening of Dangerous Liaisons (1988) for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

The Hand & Footprint Ceremony, a Hollywood tradition, celebrates artists who have made a lasting impact on the film industry. Close will join an esteemed group of legends whose imprints have been preserved in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The long list includes Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Daniel Radcliffe, Patrick Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, and West Side Story stars Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, and George Chakiris, among many others.

“To this day, I can remember the first time I saw Glenn Close on the big screen. Though her film debut came a year earlier in The World According to Garp (earning an Oscar® nomination), I’ll never forget seeing her in The Big Chill, delivering a memorably layered performance that revealed the extraordinary talent, intelligence and emotional depth that have defined her career ever since,” said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM Primetime Host and Official Host of the TCM Classic Film Festival.

The 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival will take place in Hollywood from April 30 through May 3, 2026, featuring screenings of classic films, special events and talent appearances. For more information about the festival, please visit here.

Close has earned eight Academy Award nominations and numerous Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. In 1995, she won her third Tony Award for her performance as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, a role she reprised in the 2017 revival.

Recent projects include Rian Johnson's third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, and the Hulu series All's Fair. Upcoming projects include The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and the British crime drama, Up to No Good. Close is also set to appear alongside Jeremy Irons in Encore, a comedy about two aging Broadway veterans.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas