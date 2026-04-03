Actors Riz Ahmed and Timothy Spall are bringing Shakespeare to the modern day in Hamlet, a new film reimagining of the classic tragedy. Ahead of its U.S. release this month, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip from the movie, featuring Ahmed as the titular prince.

Though set in contemporary London, this new version still utilizes some of Shakespeare's original words. The clip is taken from the famous Act 2 scene in the play, which sees Hamlet call the villainous Polonius (Spall) a fishmonger. The film will debut in U.S. theaters on April 10 from Vertical.

A member of a British South Asian family, the movie picks up with Hamlet as he returns to London for the funeral of his father, only for his uncle, Claudius, to announce that he’s marrying Hamlet’s just-widowed mother.

After seeing his father’s ghost, who says he was murdered by Claudius, Hamlet becomes consumed by rage and revenge, and goes to violent lengths to avenge his father’s murder, questioning not only his role in the family business but his own sanity.

Directed by Aneil Karia from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie, the cast also includes Morfydd Clark as Ophelia, Joe Alwyn as Laertes, Sheeba Chaddha as Gertrude, and Art Malik as Claudius. The movie premiered last year at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival.

The classic story of corruption and revenge has been adapted on screen numerous times over, with the title role being played by such performers as Laurence Olivier, Nicol Williamson, Mel Gibson, and Kenneth Branagh.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vertical