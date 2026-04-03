Listen to Country Covers from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HERCULES & More in New Disney EP

Main Street, U.S.A. meets Music City with the release of Disney’s Main Street Country. The five-song EP brings together award‑winning artists to reimagine Disney songs from Beauty and the Beast, Hannah Montana, Lemonade Mouth, Tarzan, and Hercules with a modern country twist.

Following the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, this latest installment in the Mickey & Friends music series features performances from country stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND.

To celebrate Main Street Country’s release, Disney brought together the project’s artists, industry, friends, and their families, and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, for an event in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry’s Studio A. Fans can also catch Restless Road performing “The Climb” from the Opry’s stage on April 3.

Main Street Country EP is now available to stream below, with an exclusive vinyl releasing May 15, 2026, available now for pre-order HERE.

Photo Credit: Disney/Catherine Powell