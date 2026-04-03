LOVE STORY Season Finale Breaks Series Records on Hulu and Disney+

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FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette went out with a bang, ending its run with a series high on Hulu and Disney+. Viewership for the Love Story season finale (Ep 9) was nearly 20% ahead of the prior week’s episode (Ep 8) and more than 90% higher than the series premiere, after its first day of streaming.

The nine-episode run of Ryan Murphy’s limited series has become a cultural juggernaut, with interest in the series premiere reigniting along with the finale. The premiere episode added more than one million views on Hulu and Disney+ since the finale dropped last Friday, rising past 14 million multi-platform views across FX, Hulu, and Disney+ to date.

The premiere episode of the series previously broke records, becoming FX’s most-watched limited series on streaming. The show has also gained worldwide reach, with more than 40% of the audience streaming from outside the US, and more than 65 million hours streamed globally across Hulu and Disney+.

All episodes of FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn are available to stream now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. The first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Starring Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, the limited series explores the high-profile courtship and marriage of the famous couple. Across its nine episodes, the series "charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession."

The cast also includes Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina). Broadway alums Erich Bergen and Michael Nathanson also star. Take a look at the full guide to Broadway stars in the series here.

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive produced and directed the pilot episode. It is produced by 20th Television.

Photo Credit: FX