Andrew Rannells and Kumail Nanjiani Join DELI BOYS Season 2 as Recurring Guest Stars

Broadway alums Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Gutenberg! The Musical) and Kumail Nanjiani (Oh, Mary!) have joined as recurring guest stars for the second season of Hulu’s comedy series Deli Boys, alongside series regulars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, and Fred Armisen.

Rannells will play Andrew Chadwater, a district attorney with political aspirations of becoming mayor, with Nanjiani as Danyal, a defense attorney hired by Max Sugar (Armisen). The new season will premiere on May 28 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Other new guest cast includes Lilly Singh as Aisha, the wife of Maalik Ali (Shahjehan Khan), who is obsessed with Raj (Shaikh), with Robin Thede as Dr. Iverson, a couples therapist with questionable ethics.

Additionally, Tan France is set to return as British crime mobster Zubair, the stylish and intimidating British Pakistani figure from South London with ties to the criminal underworld.

The new season of the series finds the Dars drowning in dirty cash, while Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling. Enter Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship. Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, Mir tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up, and Philly D.A. Andrew Chadwater hopes one big bust will make him mayor.

The half-hour series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader serves as showrunner and is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.

Andrew Rannells Photo Credit: Cara Robbins

Kumail Nanjiani Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith