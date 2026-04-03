Video: The Investigation Continues in DTF ST. LOUIS Episode 6 Preview

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has released a preview from the forthcoming sixth episode of DTF St. Louis, the ongoing limited series starring David Harbour and Jason Bateman as close friends Floyd and Clark, respectively.

In the video, the investigation into Floyd's death continues, with Clark a top suspect. A new episode of the dark comedy series will debut Sunday, April 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The story follows the untimely demise of Floyd (played by David Harbour), and the relationship between him and weatherman Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman), and Floyd's wife Carol (Linda Cardellini), all while an investigation into his death is underway.

From writer, director, and showrunner Steven Conrad, DTF ST. LOUIS also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman’s Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.