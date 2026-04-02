WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Concluding with Four-Episode Event This Summer

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Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the continuation of Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, will return for one last outing this summer with a four-part event. Coming to Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Channel On Demand, it will go into production next week.

Executive producer Selena Gomez, who starred in the original series as Alex Russo, will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode. She will also reprise her role as Alex in multiple episodes.

The four-part event picks up with Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, who discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter), and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez, and Henrie. Wizards of Waverly Place was created by Todd Greenwald.

Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed the Russo family, where three siblings navigated the challenges of adolescence while mastering their magical abilities. The series launched the career of Selena Gomez, who went on to become a multiplatinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated recording artist and actress. All episodes of the first two seasons are now streaming on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney