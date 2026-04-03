PBS to Broadcast Live Historical Event Special AMERICA MADE IN VIRGINIA

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A new PBS special will commemorate the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence, with a live broadcast from Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area this July. In partnership with VA250, America Made In Virginia: 250 Years Together (w.t.) will air live on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS and will stream simultaneously with the broadcast.

Timed to coincide with the nation’s Semiquincentennial, the two-hour broadcast will blend live performance, music, historic interpretation, and large-scale visual spectacle in a national event that aims to celebrate the ideas, people, and defining moments that gave rise to the United States. Additional details, including featured talent and participants, will be announced at a later date.

The event is rooted in Virginia’s central role in the nation’s founding, from Jamestown to Williamsburg to Yorktown, and underscores the enduring impact of the Commonwealth in shaping the United States. The broadcast is designed to give audiences a chance to reflect on the past, present and future of America’s continuing story.

Established by the General Assembly in 2020, VA250 serves to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War, and the Independence of the United States in the Commonwealth of Virginia.