Video: Jimmy Plans Exciting Last Day with Alice Before College in SHRINKING Season 3 Finale Clip

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In a clip from the season three finale of Shrinking, Alice gets ready to move away to college. Before this big change, Jimmy rattles off the activities he has planned for them on their last day together, only to receive an unenthusiastic response from his daughter.

Also in the episode, Gaby and Derrick take the next step in their relationship, and Paul seeks advice from Jimmy. Tune in to the season finale on Wednesday, April 8 on Apple TV.

Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. It has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season. Watch our exclusive interview with Urie about the Season 3 Les Misérables performance here.

Photo Credit: Apple