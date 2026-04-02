Auli‘i Cravalho to Voice Moana in SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC; Release Date Set

Sofia the First: Royal Magic, the new series set in the world of Sofia the First, will premiere Monday, May 25, on Disney Jr. (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. on Demand, with the first eight episodes available to stream on Disney+ the next day. The new show will continue to roll out globally throughout 2026.

It has also been announced that Moana, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Cinderella, Aurora, and Elena of Avalor will make special appearances throughout the series, offering Sofia guidance, wisdom, and support.

This marks the first time that Moana will interact with Sofia. Many of the classic Disney Princesses appeared alongside Sofia in the original series. Auli‘i Cravalho reprises her role as Moana, joining the star-studded cast lineup, including Ariel Winter, who returns as the voice of Sofia.

Check out the series’ official theme song, which is a new take on the theme from the original series. The track will be released on streaming on Friday, April 3, followed by the full soundtrack on May 29 through Walt Disney Records.

The new series follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

In addition to Winter, the series stars Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila. The recurring cast includes Beanie Feldstein as Wildfyre, Yvette Nicole Brown as Lady Saddlespur, James Monroe Iglehart as Lord Primrose, Jeremy Swift as Mr. Muddykins, and Tony Hale as Mimsy Fizzlewick. Reprising their roles from the original series are Wayne Brady as Clover, Tim Gunn as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet as Minimus, Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda, Travis Willingham as King Roland, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber, and Jess Harnell as Cedric.

Sofia the First, which introduced Disney’s first little girl princess, originally premiered in 2012 with the animated television movie Sofia the First: Once Upon A Princess, followed by the series premiere in January 2013. The series still holds the record for the Top 3 cable TV telecasts for Girls 2-5 of all time and remains one of the most successful global preschool franchises for The Walt Disney Company.

Craig Gerber, who developed and served as executive producer on the original series, is creator and executive producer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic. Krystal Banzon is co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly is supervising director, Craig Simpson is producer, and Francis Giglio is art director. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.

The original voice cast featured several Broadway and musical theater talent during its six-year run, including Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, Jodi Benson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Jesse L. Martin, Megan Mullally, Christian Borle, Anna Camp, and Megan Hilty. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter also lent her voice to several episodes of the series as the character of Princess Vivian.