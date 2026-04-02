Video: Jack O’Brien Makes a Comeback with New Acting Role

It's Jack O'Brien's time in the spotlight. Known for his visionary work as a theater director, O'Brien's talents are not limited to assembling some of the most lauded productions in recent theater history. He is also an actor, as evidenced by his new role in the third season of HBO comedy series The Comeback.

At 86 years young, the Tony Award-winning director plays a hairdresser named Tommy Tomlin, serving as something of a replacement for the character of Mickey Deane, played by the late Robert Michael Morris.

"He was... this adorable sort of pudgy, gay, eccentric character. And when the second season closed, he died shortly thereafter," O'Brien told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. They needed to have some sort of bridge. Well, I'm the bridge."

Creator Michael Patrick King wrote the character of Tommy specifically for O'Brien in the new season of the hit show, which is a satirical look at the entertainment and television industries, and follows Lisa Kudrow as sitcom actress Valerie Cherish. As a co-star, O'Brien says she surpasses all expectations.

"The company is so wonderful. And, of course, who's not going to show up to Lisa Kudrow? I mean, the goddess of comedy... She's unbelievable... She's in nearly every shot. There's never a word of complaint. There's never a harsh word. She's there for you in the scenes, completely focused. It was wonderful."

Having never acted on television before, The Comeback was a new experience for O'Brien. But at this point in his life and career, he welcomes every moment. "I don't think I've ever been happier in my entire life. And the thing is, if you're lucky enough to survive and get through it, the answer is don't stop. And when anybody asks you, say yes. So I'm saying yes."

Watch the full interview, where O'Brien speaks about the difference between working in theater and television, the previews for Hairspray, and how his musical The Selling of the President became an important learning experience. "You don't learn from success. It only feels good. You learn from failure."

New episodes of The Comeback will debut weekly on Sundays on HBO, leading up to the series finale on Sunday, May 10.