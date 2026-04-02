FIGHT CLUB Tickets Now on Sale for Theatrical Re-Release

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Advance tickets are now on sale for the big-screen return of 20th Century Studios and New Regency’s Fight Club, newly restored in 4K. Directed by David Fincher, the 1999 film returns to theaters nationwide for a special one-night-only event on April 22. Tickets are available here.

Fans and collectors can also secure their pre-orders for the Fight Club 4K Ultra HD SteelBook and 4K Digital release, arriving on May 12. Additionally, New Regency and Insight Editions will release a companion Fight Club 25th Anniversary art book, featuring never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

Based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club is considered one of the best films of the 1990s, with its unique style, social commentary, subversive exploration of identity, consumerism, and modern masculinity. It stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios