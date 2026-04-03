THE CHOSEN Sets Season 6 November Release on Prime Video

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The Chosen, the hit Biblical series from 5&2 Studios, will premiere its sixth season on Prime Video on November 15, 2026. The series also released a teaser image for the upcoming season, which can be seen below.

Featuring six episodes, Season Six will debut three episodes on November 15, followed by the release of a weekly episode through December 6. The season finale will be a stand-alone theatrical release in spring 2027.

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares a look at Jesus’ life and teachings. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who loved him and those who condemned him, including his followers, the Pharisees, and the Romans.

“Everyone knows the basics of this part of the story, but not everyone knows the ‘why’ of the crucifixion and the extraordinary events of these 24 hours,” said Dallas Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios and Creator/Executive Producer of The Chosen. “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.”

Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

With over 300 million viewers, The Chosen is one of the most-watched series in the world, produced by 5&2 Studios and written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins.