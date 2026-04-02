Video: Ramy Youssef Sets Release of Third Comedy Special at HBO

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Award-winning comedian, writer, producer, and actor Ramy Youssef will debut his third hour-long HBO Original comedy special, Ramy Youssef: In Love, on Friday, April 17 (9:00-10:05 p.m. ET/PT). The special will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer now.

Filmed in front of an intimate crowd at The Hideout in Chicago, in his third HBO standup special, Ramy Youssef engages with the audience while covering a vast spectrum of personal topics. Alternating between comedy and genuineness, he addresses marriage, being a dog parent, AI, and religion, while demonstrating his belief that light and hope can be found in all things if one sees them through a lens of love.

“Ramy's third HBO special feels like a homecoming- for him, and for us," said Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials. "He has this rare ability to make a room feel like it's just you and him and then uses that closeness to say something that catches you completely off guard. Filming inside a small, Prohibition-era bar in Chicago only deepens that intimacy- it has a lived-in, timeless quality to it, and the result is a special that feels completely and unmistakably Ramy.”

Ramy Youssef: In Love is a Cairo Cowboy production performed, written, and executive produced by Ramy Youssef; directed and executive produced by Christopher Storer, executive produced by Tyson Bidner and Josh Senior.

About Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef was nominated for a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award, and a Writers Guild Award in 2025 for his second one-hour HBO comedy special, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings,” produced by A24. He was also recently nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for his 2025 role in HBO's original film “Mountainhead.”

Youssef is the co-creator, executive producer, and star of #1 HAPPY FAMILY USA, the A24 and Cairo Cowboy-produced adult animated series, which premiered on Prime Video in April 2025, following its world premiere at SXSW. He had a guest-starring role in Apple TV’s Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA, DGA, WGA and Critics’ Choice award-winning series “The Studio” from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; and he made his feature film debut starring in the Golden Globe-winning and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominated “Poor Things” from visionary filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

Behind the camera, Youssef recently received his first DGA Award nomination for his work on the highly praised episode of FX’s Emmy-winning series “The Bear” titled “Honeydew.” He is best known for Hulu’s Peabody Award-winning comedy series, “Ramy,” which he created, produces, directs and stars in, and received a Golden Globe® in 2020 and was subsequently nominated for two Emmys.

He co-created and executive-produced Netflix’s Gotham Award and Peabody Award-winning “Mo.” A creative force in the industry, Youssef was named to the prestigious TIME100 Next list in 2023. Youssef founded the production company, Cairo Cowboy, with a mission to develop original film and television content centered on important narratives and serve as an incubator of emerging Muslim talent.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Sisson/HBO