James Marsden Returns to JURY DUTY as Host of Season 2 Reunion Special

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Jury Duty star James Marsden, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for his appearance in Season One, is returning to THE FRANCHISE for two new bonus episodes of the hit comedy series.

Marsden will moderate a new Season Two cast reunion special as well as a meetup between Season Two non-actor/hero Anthony Norman and Season One non-actor/hero Ronald Gladden. The bonus episodes will debut on April 10, 2026 on Prime Video.

In “The Reunion,” Anthony and the entire cast come together for a special celebration. Hosted by Marsden, this gathering offers viewers an intimate look at the cast's reflections on their production experience while also treating audiences to never-before-seen footage from the show.

In “The Meeting,” Anthony Norman and Ronald Gladden, the heroes of Jury Duty and Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, meet at a Los Angeles COFFEE SHOP for a candid conversation about their unique shared experience. As the only two people to have lived through this social experiment, they exchange personal stories and perspectives on how the experience has impacted their lives.

In addition to the two bonus episodes, Prime Video subscribers will be able to access newly recorded audio commentary across all eight episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, featuring running commentary from Anthony Norman, Alex Bonifer, Stephanie Hodge, Rachel Kaly, Emily Pendergast, and Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur reflecting on the making of the series. The first two seasons are also streaming.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a documentary-style comedy that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker.

Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment - whether in conference rooms or during downtime - has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.

The ensemble cast of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat features Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke, and Wendy Braun.

The series is executive produced by David Bernad (The White Lotus, Bad Trip), Lee Eisenberg (Lessons In Chemistry, The Office), Gene Stupnitsky (Hello Ladies, The Office), Todd Schulman (The Chair Company, Who Is America?), Nicholas Hatton (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Who Is America?), Jake Szymanski (7 Days in Hell, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Anthony KING (The Afterparty, Silicon Valley), Chris Kula (Wrecked, Community), James Marsden (Paradise, Your Friends and Neighbors), Ruben Fleisher (Superstore, St. Denis Medical). Eisenberg and Stupnitsky created the series, with Szymanski directing.

Photo Credit: Prime Video