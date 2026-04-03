Photos: Darren Criss and Claire Kwon in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

You can now see new production photos of the current cast members of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway: Darren Criss as “Oliver” and Claire Kwon who begins playing the role of “Claire” tonight Friday, April 3.

The cast on Broadway currently stars Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Claire Kwon, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Hannah Kevitt who round out the production as the Standbys.

Darren Criss will play his final performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Beginning this evening, the role of “Claire” will be played by Standby Claire Kwon who will play “Claire” from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17.

In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities.

Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.