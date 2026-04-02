Darius de Haas, Lillias White and More to Join BUBBLING BROWN SUGAR 50th Anniversary Benefit

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Amas Musical Theatre will celebrate its 58th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit on Monday, May 11, 2026 at “Rosie's Place” at Penthouse 45 (432 West 45th Street - NYC). For more information, please visit www.amasmusical.org.

Guests will be transported into “Rosie's Place,” a speakeasy cabaret setting for a very special evening. The joint will be jumpin' beginning at 6:00pm with cocktails and passed hors d'oeuvres curated by special guest Carla Hall, an award-winning chef, author and T.V. host. At 7:30pm the entertainment begins with a 50th Anniversary concert performance of the 1976 Broadway musical Bubbling Brown Sugar, directed by Jonathan S. Cerullo.

“Bubbling Brown Sugar put Amas on the map. It was written by Loften Mitchell and our own Rosetta LeNoire as a celebration of the spirit and music of Harlem” says Donna Trinkoff, Amas Artistic Producer. “In fact, we were introduced to Carla Hall because in interviews she mentioned Bubbling Brown Sugar as her favorite show, so we reached out to her and are thrilled that she can be with us. We are creating a cabaret environment in this lovely penthouse with beautiful city views to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of this seminal show with a cadre of top of the line Broadway talent.”

The evening will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education and theatre programs.

The cast is comprised of Darlesia Cearcy, Darius de Haas, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Mel Johnson, Jr., Nicolas King, Doremshia Sumbry-Edwards, Anthony Wayne, Lillias White and Brittany Nicole Williams. Brenda Braxton is Associate Director. Maria Torres is Choreographer. Darnell White is Music Director. Brian Westmoreland is Stage Manager.

Tickets are $600 and $300 plus a limited number of show-only $175 seats are available and can be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org, or by calling (212) 563-2565. More information is at www.amasmusical.org.