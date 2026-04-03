BBQ BRAWL Sets Release of New Season on Food Network

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BBQ Brawl will return to Food Network on Monday, May 11th at 9pm ET/PT with three chefs leading a brand-new roster of twelve pitmasters in a battle to win the title of “Master of ‘Cue.” Episodes stream the next day on HBO Max.

Returning team captains Bobby Flay and Maneet Chauhan are joined at Star Hill Ranch this season by Brooke Williamson, who, for the first time, moves from BBQ Brawl judge to captain.

Each chef leads their own team of Brawlers through a series of intense culinary challenges where judges Adrienne Cheatham, Rashad Jones, and Carson Kressley will determine the most and least successful dishes. At the end of the nine-episode season, one competitor will claim victory in their quest to become “Master of ‘Cue.'"

This season’s competitors are: Dakari Akorede (Atlanta, Georgia); Morgan Bolling (Boston, Massachusetts); Chris Farella (Fort Lee, New Jersey); Raquel Fleetwood (Long Beach, California); Torrece “T” Gregoire (Bristol, Virginia); Vinny Mangual (Brooklyn, New York); Edith Mattiuzzo (Udine, Italy); Tim McLaughlin (Dallas, Texas); Tung Nguyen (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma); Braunda Smith (San Antonio, Texas); Blake Stoker (Martin, Tennessee) and Bob Trudnak (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

In the season premiere, Bobby Flay and last season’s winning coach, Maneet Chauhan, return to Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, with Brooke Williamson as a captain. The three culinary masters welcome twelve new Brawlers, starting with a challenge to serve up their signature BBQ flavors in a bowl. The winning competitor will be able to choose their team captain.

Bobby, Maneet and Brooke pick their teams and judges Adrienne Cheatham, Rashad Jones and Carson Kressley send one pitmaster home. Each week, the pitmasters will be challenged as they work with different fire elements and unexpected ingredients.

In the finale on Monday, July 6th at 9pm ET/PT, the three most successful Brawlers face an epic gauntlet of unknown ingredients where they must think on their feet and manage their time in a battle to be named “Master of ‘Cue."' BBQ Brawl is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network.

Photo Credit: Food Network