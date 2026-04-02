Video: Visit the Island of WIDOW'S BAY in New Teaser for Genre-Bending Series

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The official teaser trailer has been re-released for Widow's Bay, a genre-bending new series led by Emmy Award-winner Matthew Rhys as a small-town mayor, who also serves as executive producer. From creator KATIE Dippold, the series will debut on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The series takes place on the titular island, 40 miles off the New England coast, that is "totally safe and completely normal." According to a logline, "Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is.

But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again."

The series, which blends horror with character-driven comedy, features an ensemble cast led by Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award-winning Jeff Hiller.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Widow’s Bay” is created, showrun and executive produced by Dippold. Hiro Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.