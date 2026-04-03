RADIO MAN World Premiere Begins At Paradise Factory This Spring

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RADIO MAN will premiere Off-Off Broadway this spring, with performances set for May 1–10, 2026, at The Paradise Factory.

Presented by Underbelly Theatre Co. in association with Reaching Glory Productions, the production marks the world premiere of a new play by Sarah Groustra, directed by Tatiana Baccari.

Set in a ravaged world where human voices are nearly extinct, the play follows two sisters and a wounded stranger as they navigate survival, memory, and a mysterious radio signal that may represent the last remaining connection.

The cast will feature Mia Angelique, Sophie Falvey, and Rachel Arianna, whose credits include work with Sesame Street and Saturday Night Live, as well as appearances at venues including The Apollo Theater. The production will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

Groustra, founder of 1319 Press, brings a lyrical approach to the script, while Baccari’s direction emphasizes tension and restraint, with silence playing a central role in the storytelling.

The production is produced by Dre Shapiro and Jon McLawhorn for Underbelly Theatre Co., alongside Joelle Westwood and Trey Sullivan for Reaching Glory Productions, with associate producer Larsen Nichols.

“RADIO MAN asks what remains when hope, memory, and identity begin to slip—and what it means to keep reaching for one another anyway,” said Executive Producer Dre Shapiro.

Tickets are now available at RadioManPlay.com.