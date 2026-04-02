Comic Strips WIZARD OF ID and B.C. Getting Animated Adaptations

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Johnny Hart’s comic strips B.C. and Wizard of Id, along with Walter Wangerin Jr.’s fantasy novel The Book of the Dun Cow, will be adapted for the screen by a newly formed production company from Goodman Pictures and animation director Tim Johnson.

Called "Underneath the Umbrella Productions," the company is run by producer Joe Goodman, who most recently produced Ethan Hawke's Flannery O’Connor biopic, Wildcat. In addition to their animated titles, they also plan to develop live-action projects.

In addition to producing, Johnson will co-write and direct an animated version of the Wizard of Id, the first film from the new venture. Tom Astle (Home, Get Smart) is co-writing the adaptation.

Wizard of Id, launched in 1964 by Johnny Hart and Brant Parker, has seen a decades-long international run and is regarded as one of the most beloved comic strips of its era. Launched in 1958, B.C. has run for nearly seven decades, remaining one of the longest-running comic strips ever created. Both titles were syndicated in thousands of newspapers worldwide and won the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Awards.

Underneath the Umbrella secured the rights to Wizard of Id and B.C. from Patti Hart of John Hart Studios. The rights for The Book of the Dun Cow were secured from Ruthanne M. Wangerin, trustee and widow of author Walter Wangerin Jr.

“This is a dream project,” Johnson said. “As a young boy, I learned to draw by tracing the original Johnny Hart and Brant Parker comic strip. I grew up on the timeless humor of ‘Wizard of Id.’ Similar to my experience directing Over the Hedge, I believe the rich characters and sharp wit of ‘Wizard’ offer incredible potential to create a family film that appeals to many generations and cultures. Teaming up with Tom Astle on this new film project is a real joy.”

Goodman of Goodman Pictures added, “When something has been read daily by millions of people for decades across the world, that’s not just popularity - that’s cultural permanence. These properties have already proven their staying power. Our goal is to translate that into films that families return to for generations.”