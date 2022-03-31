Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, April 5, 2022
9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Ava vs. Superintendent” (112)
With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the Superintendent. However, their plan is derailed when a curveball is thrown at Ava. Meanwhile, Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn't agree with her blackmail idea.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
