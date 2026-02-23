COME FROM AWAY, JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN and More Set for Kansas City Repertory Theatre 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the 2026-2027 season. Showcasing KCRep's leadership in presenting a dynamic range of theatrical experiences, the upcoming season will honor strength, courage, and welcoming the stranger—and deliver a gut-busting comedy that will make audiences roar.

Carden stated, “Our 2026–2027 Season is an invitation to Kansas City—to gather, to wrestle with big questions, to celebrate extraordinary artists, to laugh together and to recognize ourselves in the stories unfolding onstage. At KCRep, we believe theatre is not just entertainment; it's a civic act. This season reflects the heart of our community—bold, compassionate, and unafraid to imagine what's possible when we come together in the same room.”

COME FROM AWAY

Sept. 1 – Sept. 20, 2026 | Spencer Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by KC Rep Artistic Director, Stuart Carden

Opening Night: Friday, September 4

Tickets start at $54.

On the 25th Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, we present this breathtaking tale of triumph that will leave you cheering for the power of community. This exhilarating Tony Award-winning musical tells the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers from around the world who were grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander in the wake of 9/11. Presented during the 25th anniversary of the attacks, this production reminds us that amid fear and uncertainty, joy and resilience prevail. Through music, humor, and heart, this Broadway hit celebrates the power of human connection, shows how kindness can unite us in the unlikeliest moments, and affirms that hope can arise in the most unexpected places.

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Oct. 6 – 25, 2026 | Copaken Stage

By Kimberly Belflower

Directed by TBD

Opening Night: Friday, October 9

Tickets start at $54.

After taking Broadway by storm in 2025, KCRep is proud to be one of the first regional theatres to produce this provocative, timely, and empowering play.

Five young women fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury, find their voices to shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their one-stoplight town. Sharp, witty, and thought-provoking, this bold new play challenges what we think we know about truth, morality, and the consequences of our choices—inviting audiences to question who the real villains are.

Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Nov. 21 - Dec. 24, 2026 | Spencer Theatre

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

Directed by Associate Artistic Director- KCRep/UMKC Theatre Partnership, Jason Chanos

Opening Night, Sunday, November 29

Tickets start at $54.

Kansas City's favorite holiday event celebrates its 45th year!

For the past 45 years, Kansas City's beloved tradition has created holiday memories for families all around our community, with all the heart and spectacle you've come to love… start your family tradition this year and create memories that will last for many Christmases to come! Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey with Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and rediscover the true meaning of the holidays. You'll meet the Cratchits, Tiny Tim, and the irresistible Fezziwigs, and hear the haunting and joyous Candlelight Carol — all this and more, to kindle your Christmas spirit. Share the season with the people you love at A Christmas Carol.

FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER

Feb. 16 – March 7, 2027 | Copaken Stage

By Cheryl L. West

Directed by KCRep Associate Artistic Director, Morgana Wilborn

Opening Night, Friday February 19

Copaken Stage

Tickets start at $54.

You'll be clapping, crying, and singing along with a show that is part theatre, part gospel revival, and all inspiration.

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer tells the impassioned story of American civil rights hero, Fannie Lou Hamer, whose bravery, humor, and grit, exemplify courage in the face of fire, hope in tomorrow, and the belief that we all have a stake in bettering our country. From her humble origins as the daughter of a Mississippi sharecropper, to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and demanding recognition at the National Democratic Convention, hers is a story of justice that will not be denied.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

May 4 - 23, 2027 | Spencer Theatre

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

Directed by TBA

Opening Night, Friday May 7

Spencer Theater

Tickets start at $54.

“A gut-busting hit! The audience roared as loudly as the crowds at any wrestling match.” - The New York Times

It's opening night for the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's production of the 1920s mystery The Murder at Haversham Manor and everybody is ready — until things go from fine, to bad, to outright calamitous. The set isn't steady, and neither are the actors as they trip over the furniture, their lines, and a murder victim who has a hard time playing dead. Jam-packed with energetic physical comedy; this award-winning London and Broadway sensation will have the whole family rolling in the aisles.

SUBSCRIPTION TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season start at $54. For more information about the 2026-2027 season, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit kcrep.org. Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 15. For group ticket sales, please visit kcrep.org/group/.

Season ticket holders receive many benefits including:

Save 20% on single ticket prices AND pay zero ticket handling fees!

100% Ticket Flexibility! Get free ticket exchanges (even “day of”) and avoid paying our ticket exchange fee

NEW! Coming soon, you'll have the ability to opt-in to Auto Renew: keep your same package without the hassle of renewing every year.

Exclusive pre-sale opportunities to special event performances,

First choice of the best seats at Spencer Theatre & Copaken Stage

Discounts on additional tickets to any mainstage shows, so you can bring your friends and share your love of theatre!

Access our exclusive Season Ticket Holder e-newsletter.

A special Season Ticket Holder gift.