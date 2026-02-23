GUYS AND DOLLS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Set for Gulfshore Playhouse 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse, has announced the company’s complete 2026–2027 season. Performances begin October 20, 2026, at the Baker Theatre and Education Center.

Gulfshore Playhouse, the only fully professional LORT (League of Resident Theatres) theatre company in Naples, produces work in the 350-seat Moran Mainstage and the 125-seat Struthers Studio.

“I am thrilled to announce our upcoming season,” said Coury. “I believe that the 26-27 season truly has something for everyone. From an ‘Oceans Eleven’ type caper, to another World Premiere, and even my first time writing an adaptation, I am proud of the variety of styles and types of shows that we have put together for the viewing pleasure of our audience.”

The Baker Theatre and Education Center houses two venues, rehearsal halls, an education wing, and community spaces. The Next Wave Festival will return May 7–9, 2027.

Renewing Flex Pass holders may renew through March 22. New Flex Passes go on sale March 23, 2026 at 10:00AM. Single tickets go on sale May 26, 2026.

THE WORLD GOES ’ROUND

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson, & Scott Ellis

Directed by Dann Dunn

Struthers Studio

Opening Night: October 23, 2026

Previews: October 20–22, 2026

Final Performance: November 22, 2026

Actor Talkback: October 29, 2026

Pre-Show Discussions: October 25; November 11 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)

CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted and Directed by Kristen Coury

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: November 20, 2026

Previews: November 17–19, 2026

Final Performance: December 24, 2026

Creative Conversation: November 18, 2026

Actor Talkback: December 8, 2026

Pre-Show Discussions: November 22; December 9 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)

HEIST

By Arun Lakra

Directed by Blake Robison

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: January 15, 2027

Previews: January 12–14, 2027

Final Performance: February 17, 2027

Actor Talkback: January 21, 2027

Pre-Show Discussions: January 17; January 20 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)

FUNDRAISER: A PLAY

World Premiere

By Brent Askari

Directed by Kristen Coury

Struthers Studio

Opening Night: February 5, 2027

Previews: February 2–4, 2027

Final Performance: March 14, 2027

Actor Talkback: February 11, 2027

Pre-Show Discussions: February 24 (1:15PM & 6:45PM); February 28

GUYS AND DOLLS

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on characters by Damon Runyon

Directed and Choreographed by Dann Dunn

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: March 5, 2027

Previews: March 2–4, 2027

Final Performance: April 11, 2027

Creative Conversation: March 3, 2027

Actor Talkback: March 11, 2027

Pre-Show Discussions: March 7; March 10 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)

JOB

By Max Wolf Friedlich

Directed by Neel Keller

Struthers Studio

Opening Night: April 9, 2027

Previews: April 6–8, 2027

Final Performance: May 16, 2027

Creative Conversation: April 7, 2027

Actor Talkback: April 15, 2027

Pre-Show Discussions: April 25; May 12 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)

TARTUFFE

By Molière

Translated by Richard Wilbur

Directed by Laura Kepley

Moran Mainstage

Opening Night: April 30, 2027

Previews: April 27–29, 2027

Final Performance: May 23, 2027

Creative Conversation: April 28, 2027

Actor Talkback: May 14, 2027

Pre-Show Discussions: May 2; May 19 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)

NEXT WAVE FESTIVAL

May 7–9, 2027

THE 2026–2027 EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Gulfshore Playhouse will continue ArtReach, ThinkTheatre, The Conservatory, adult lecture programming, fitness classes, corporate training, and youth theatre intensives throughout the season.

Registration will be announced later this spring.

THE CONSERVATORY – SUMMER 2026

STORY EXPLORERS

(Rising 1st–3rd Grade)

June 1–19, 2026

9AM–12PM

Tuition: $125

Themes include:

• How to Train Your Dragon

• Super Mario

• Zootopia

BROADWAY BOOTCAMP

(Rising 4th–6th Grade)

1PM–4PM

Tuition: $250

Titles include:

• K-Pop Demon Hunters

• The Hamilton Experience

• Descendants

MUSICAL THEATRE SKILLS DEVELOPMENT INTENSIVE

July 9–10, 2026

9AM–4PM

Ages: Rising 4th Grade – Recent High School Graduates

Tuition: $500

CONSERVATORY PRODUCTIONS

DISNEY’S FREAKY FRIDAY

Rehearsals: June 1–26, 2026

Performances: June 26–28, 2026

Ages: Rising 6th Grade – Recent High School Graduates

Tuition: $1200

DISNEY’S NEWSIES JR.

(Rehearsals July 13–31, 2026)

Performances: July 31–August 2, 2026

Tuition: $900

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION & COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

• Broadway Babies

• Story Explorers (Fall & Winter themes)

• Broadway Bootcamp (Zombies, Frozen, Pixar Mania)

• Youth Conservatory Production: Peter Pan

• Winter Conservatory Cabaret

• Founder Friday

• Adult Acting: Page to Stage

• Lecture Series

• Fitness Classes (Yoga, Broadway Zumba, Chair Fitness)

• Paint ‘N Sip

• Corporate Training Workshops

Ticket Information

Flex Passes go on sale March 23, 2026.

Single tickets go on sale May 26, 2026.

Visit gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.

SEO Blurb

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced its 2026–2027 season at the Baker Theatre and Education Center in Naples. The lineup includes THE WORLD GOES ’ROUND, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, HEIST, FUNDRAISER: A PLAY, GUYS AND DOLLS, JOB, and TARTUFFE, along with the return of the NEXT WAVE FESTIVAL and expanded Conservatory programming. Subscriptions and single tickets will be available this spring.