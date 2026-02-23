GUYS AND DOLLS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Set for Gulfshore Playhouse 2026-2027 Season

Season will include THE WORLD GOES ’ROUND, HEIST, FUNDRAISER: A PLAY, JOB, and TARTUFFE.
Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse, has announced the company’s complete 2026–2027 season. Performances begin October 20, 2026, at the Baker Theatre and Education Center.
Gulfshore Playhouse, the only fully professional LORT (League of Resident Theatres) theatre company in Naples, produces work in the 350-seat Moran Mainstage and the 125-seat Struthers Studio.
“I am thrilled to announce our upcoming season,” said Coury. “I believe that the 26-27 season truly has something for everyone. From an ‘Oceans Eleven’ type caper, to another World Premiere, and even my first time writing an adaptation, I am proud of the variety of styles and types of shows that we have put together for the viewing pleasure of our audience.”
The Baker Theatre and Education Center houses two venues, rehearsal halls, an education wing, and community spaces. The Next Wave Festival will return May 7–9, 2027.
Renewing Flex Pass holders may renew through March 22. New Flex Passes go on sale March 23, 2026 at 10:00AM. Single tickets go on sale May 26, 2026.
Music by John Kander
Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson, & Scott Ellis
Directed by Dann Dunn
Struthers Studio
Opening Night: October 23, 2026
Previews: October 20–22, 2026
Final Performance: November 22, 2026
Actor Talkback: October 29, 2026
Pre-Show Discussions: October 25; November 11 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)
Adapted and Directed by Kristen Coury
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: November 20, 2026
Previews: November 17–19, 2026
Final Performance: December 24, 2026
Creative Conversation: November 18, 2026
Actor Talkback: December 8, 2026
Pre-Show Discussions: November 22; December 9 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)
By Arun Lakra
Directed by Blake Robison
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: January 15, 2027
Previews: January 12–14, 2027
Final Performance: February 17, 2027
Actor Talkback: January 21, 2027
Pre-Show Discussions: January 17; January 20 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)
World Premiere
By Brent Askari
Directed by Kristen Coury
Struthers Studio
Opening Night: February 5, 2027
Previews: February 2–4, 2027
Final Performance: March 14, 2027
Actor Talkback: February 11, 2027
Pre-Show Discussions: February 24 (1:15PM & 6:45PM); February 28
Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser
Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows
Based on characters by Damon Runyon
Directed and Choreographed by Dann Dunn
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: March 5, 2027
Previews: March 2–4, 2027
Final Performance: April 11, 2027
Creative Conversation: March 3, 2027
Actor Talkback: March 11, 2027
Pre-Show Discussions: March 7; March 10 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)
By Max Wolf Friedlich
Directed by Neel Keller
Struthers Studio
Opening Night: April 9, 2027
Previews: April 6–8, 2027
Final Performance: May 16, 2027
Creative Conversation: April 7, 2027
Actor Talkback: April 15, 2027
Pre-Show Discussions: April 25; May 12 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)
By Molière
Translated by Richard Wilbur
Directed by Laura Kepley
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: April 30, 2027
Previews: April 27–29, 2027
Final Performance: May 23, 2027
Creative Conversation: April 28, 2027
Actor Talkback: May 14, 2027
Pre-Show Discussions: May 2; May 19 (1:15PM & 6:45PM)
May 7–9, 2027
THE 2026–2027 EDUCATION PROGRAMS
Gulfshore Playhouse will continue ArtReach, ThinkTheatre, The Conservatory, adult lecture programming, fitness classes, corporate training, and youth theatre intensives throughout the season.
Registration will be announced later this spring.
THE CONSERVATORY – SUMMER 2026
(Rising 1st–3rd Grade)
June 1–19, 2026
9AM–12PM
Tuition: $125
Themes include:
• How to Train Your Dragon
• Super Mario
• Zootopia
(Rising 4th–6th Grade)
1PM–4PM
Tuition: $250
Titles include:
• K-Pop Demon Hunters
• The Hamilton Experience
• Descendants
July 9–10, 2026
9AM–4PM
Ages: Rising 4th Grade – Recent High School Graduates
Tuition: $500
CONSERVATORY PRODUCTIONS
Rehearsals: June 1–26, 2026
Performances: June 26–28, 2026
Ages: Rising 6th Grade – Recent High School Graduates
Tuition: $1200
(Rehearsals July 13–31, 2026)
Performances: July 31–August 2, 2026
Tuition: $900
ADDITIONAL EDUCATION & COMMUNITY PROGRAMS
• Broadway Babies
• Story Explorers (Fall & Winter themes)
• Broadway Bootcamp (Zombies, Frozen, Pixar Mania)
• Youth Conservatory Production: Peter Pan
• Winter Conservatory Cabaret
• Founder Friday
• Adult Acting: Page to Stage
• Lecture Series
• Fitness Classes (Yoga, Broadway Zumba, Chair Fitness)
• Paint ‘N Sip
• Corporate Training Workshops
Flex Passes go on sale March 23, 2026.
Single tickets go on sale May 26, 2026.
Visit gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.
Gulfshore Playhouse has announced its 2026–2027 season at the Baker Theatre and Education Center in Naples. The lineup includes THE WORLD GOES ’ROUND, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, HEIST, FUNDRAISER: A PLAY, GUYS AND DOLLS, JOB, and TARTUFFE, along with the return of the NEXT WAVE FESTIVAL and expanded Conservatory programming. Subscriptions and single tickets will be available this spring.
Videos