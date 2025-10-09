 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9, 2025- JUST IN TIME Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 09, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to your daily roundup with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, bringing you the highlights and headlines you might have missed. October is off to a showstopping start with a peek at Spotlight on Plays: October 2025, offering something for every theater lover this fall. Catch all the latest production images—including first looks at Bull Durham at Paper Mill Playhouse and stars Jonathan Groff & Sarah Hyland in Just in Time—plus a first-listen to brand new songs from Wicked: For Good. Don’t miss show-stopping moments from Dancing with the Stars’ Hamilton number and Titanic the Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse. Dive into industry news, big casting updates, and review roundups for Water for Elephants, The Addams Family, and more. Ready to test your theater know-how? Take on the Daily Word Game! Let’s get you caught up before today’s curtain rises!

The Front Page
Spotlight on Plays: October 2025

​The Fall 2025 season has officially begun, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zaney comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in October 2025.
Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse

You can now get a first look at new photos of Bull Durham here! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets to the new musical here!
Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More in New JUST IN TIME Images

Check out new photos of Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and more in Just in Time on Broadway! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here.

Must Watch
by Michael Major
Get a first listen to the new Wicked songs “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl In The Bubble” in a new Wicked: For Good teaser! Watch the new video, which also has a first listen to Jonathan Bailey singing 'As Long As You're Mine.'. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars hosted its special Disney night, featuring performances inspired by Disney films and attractions. During the show, influencer Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas took the stage to perform a Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Broadway's Hamilton. Watch the performance!. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Danny Gardner, currently appearing as Lumiere in the North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast, took the stage for a rousing performance of “Be Our Guest” during the recent Disney-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars. Check out the performance now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by A.A. Cristi
Ogunquit Playhouse is setting sail with a stunning new production of Titanic The Musical, featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone. Check out the first-look photos from the production!. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Performances are officially underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Get a first look at the show in the photo here!. (more...)
by Bruce Glikas
Dylan Mulvaney's solo play, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, officially opened last night, October 7, Off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of Dylan taking her opening bows here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
T.R. Knight, Christopher Sieber and Peter Friedman to Star in THE SURVIVORS Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A generation that lived through one of history’s most devastating health crises takes center stage in The Survivors, a powerful new play written and directed by Mark Woodcock. Learn more about the reading here!. (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More Nominated for 41st Annual Artios Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Casting Society (CSA) has revealed the television, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 41st Artios Awards. See the full list here!. (more...)
Deaf West Theatre and Pace University to Launch Artist-in-Residence Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Beginning this fall, Pace University’s Sands College of Performing Arts and Deaf West Theatre are launching an artist-in-residence program focused on bridging performance and accessibility in musical theater training. Learn more!. (more...)
Kara Young, Kecia Lewis & More to Receive Honors at AAFCA Broadway Awards Luncheon
by Josh Sharpe
The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the return of its AAFCA Goes to Broadway Awards Luncheon, with Kara Young, Kecia Lewis, Brian Moreland, and Linda Stewart as honorees.. (more...)
Theatre Now Licenses 22 New Short Musicals With MTI
by Stephi Wild
 Theatre Now New York has released 22 new 10-minute musicals for licensing through Music Theatre International (MTI) with In-person, Streaming and Remote Performance Options. . (more...)
CANNABIS! A VIPER VAUDEVILLE to Have Industry Presentation in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An exclusive presentation will take palce for the theatrical concert Cannabis! A Viper Vaudeville, with music by Grace Galu. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Putting The Ladies In The Spotlight: Organizations That Focus On Professional Theater'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Resources Unlimited will present Putting the Ladies in the Spotlight: Organizations That Focus on Professional Theater Women. Learn more and see how to join! . (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the North American Tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Learn more about the musical here and find out what the critics are saying!. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE ADDAMS FAMILY National Tour
by Stephi Wild
A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Find out what the critics are saying!. (more...)
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Second North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The second North American tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is now underway. The musical based on the beloved film opened at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. Find out what the critics are saying!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Jason Blum Shares Update on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film from Richard Linklater
by Josh Sharpe
In a new interview, producer Jason Blum spoke about the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which is being filmed over 20 years.. (more...)
Caissie Levy, Paul Alexander Nolan, and More Will Lead THE LOST BOYS on Broadway; Dates, Cast, and Creatives Revealed
by Stephi Wild
Principal casting has been announced for the world premiere of THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL starring Caissie Levy as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ and more!. (more...)
LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Will Make North American Premiere at Radio City Music Hall
by Stephi Wild
Les Miserables is headed back to New York! More dates have been announced for the World Tour of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR. Learn more here!. (more...)
Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael Join TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has revealed the standbys for Robin and Dougal. Learn more about the production coming to Broadway here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles. Previews begin on October 8. Meet the cast of The Queen of Versailles here!. (more...)
Review: GIUSTINO, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Clementine Scott
Both director and designer have slightly too many ideas about what the show could be, and what is left is unresolved potential.. (more...)
Miss Piggy to Make Broadway Debut in ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS
by Michael Major
Muppet icon Miss Piggy has been confirmed to join Kermit the Frog in making a special guest appearance in ROB LAKE MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway.. (more...)
Jane Krakowski and Jessica Vosk to Join Cheyenne Jackson at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski and Hell’s Kitchen star Jessica Vosk will Cheyenne Jackson as special guests when he returns to Carnegie Hall. Learn more and see how to attend!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of BEETLEJUICE, Now Playing on Broadway!
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Beetlejuice the Musical’s third Broadway engagement, beginning previews tonight, October 8, 2025, at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026. Meet the new cast of Beetlejuice here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of LIBERATION, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, is now playing on Broadway. Meet the cast here!. (more...)
