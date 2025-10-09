Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9, 2025- JUST IN TIME Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to your daily roundup with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, bringing you the highlights and headlines you might have missed. October is off to a showstopping start with a peek at Spotlight on Plays: October 2025, offering something for every theater lover this fall. Catch all the latest production images—including first looks at Bull Durham at Paper Mill Playhouse and stars Jonathan Groff & Sarah Hyland in Just in Time—plus a first-listen to brand new songs from Wicked: For Good. Don’t miss show-stopping moments from Dancing with the Stars’ Hamilton number and Titanic the Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse. Dive into industry news, big casting updates, and review roundups for Water for Elephants, The Addams Family, and more. Ready to test your theater know-how? Take on the Daily Word Game! Let’s get you caught up before today’s curtain rises!