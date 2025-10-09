Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9, 2025- JUST IN TIME Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to your daily roundup with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, bringing you the highlights and headlines you might have missed. October is off to a showstopping start with a peek at Spotlight on Plays: October 2025, offering something for every theater lover this fall. Catch all the latest production images—including first looks at Bull Durham at Paper Mill Playhouse and stars Jonathan Groff & Sarah Hyland in Just in Time—plus a first-listen to brand new songs from Wicked: For Good. Don’t miss show-stopping moments from Dancing with the Stars’ Hamilton number and Titanic the Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse. Dive into industry news, big casting updates, and review roundups for Water for Elephants, The Addams Family, and more. Ready to test your theater know-how? Take on the Daily Word Game! Let’s get you caught up before today’s curtain rises!
|The Front Page
|
Spotlight on Plays: October 2025
The Fall 2025 season has officially begun, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zaney comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in October 2025.
|
Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse
You can now get a first look at new photos of Bull Durham here! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets to the new musical here!
|
Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More in New JUST IN TIME Images
Check out new photos of Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and more in Just in Time on Broadway! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here.
|Must Watch
| Video: First Listen to New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs in New Teaser
by Michael Major
Get a first listen to the new Wicked songs “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl In The Bubble” in a new Wicked: For Good teaser! Watch the new video, which also has a first listen to Jonathan Bailey singing 'As Long As You're Mine.'. (more...)
| Video: Whitney Leavitt Foxtrots to HAMILTON on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars hosted its special Disney night, featuring performances inspired by Disney films and attractions. During the show, influencer Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas took the stage to perform a Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Broadway's Hamilton. Watch the performance!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Danny Gardner Perform 'Be Our Guest' on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Josh Sharpe
Danny Gardner, currently appearing as Lumiere in the North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast, took the stage for a rousing performance of “Be Our Guest” during the recent Disney-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars. Check out the performance now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
by A.A. Cristi
Ogunquit Playhouse is setting sail with a stunning new production of Titanic The Musical, featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone. Check out the first-look photos from the production!. (more...)
| Photos: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD
by Stephi Wild
Performances are officially underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Get a first look at the show in the photo here!. (more...)
| Photos: Dylan Mulvaney Takes Opening Night Bows in THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD
by Bruce Glikas
Dylan Mulvaney's solo play, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, officially opened last night, October 7, Off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of Dylan taking her opening bows here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"I am changing,
Videos