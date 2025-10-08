Meet the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Now Playing on Broadway

Kristin Chenoweth - Jackie Siegel Kristin Chenoweth is an Emmy- and Tony Award–winning actress, singer, and NYT bestselling author. She’s a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and has released seven studio albums to date. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the GLAAD Vanguard Award, and she was honored by the Recording Academy with its Philanthropist Award. The Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma named its theater the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre. Chenoweth’s extensive Broadway experience includes roles in Scapin; Steel Pier (Theatre World Award); Epic Proportions; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Wicked (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); The Apple Tree (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards; Tony nomination), Promises, Promises; Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls. She has starred in the films Annie, Bewitched, RV, Four Christmases, Descendants, Holidate, Deck the Halls, and Our Little Secret. Television roles include NBC’s “Stumble”; “Schmigadoon!”; “The West Wing”; “Glee” (Emmy nomination); “Pushing Daisies” (Emmy Award); “The Music Man”; “The Muppets”; “American Gods”; and “Trial & Error.” Chenoweth dedicates her performance to all the young artists and students from the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Boot Camp. She’s ecstatic to be reuniting with Stephen Schwartz 20 years after Wicked!

Sherie Rene Scott - Jackie Siegel Sherie Rene Scott is Obie and Lucille Lortel award winning, multiple Drama Desk nominee, and three-time Tony Award nominee for her work as a supporting actor in the musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and as a writer and as a lead actor for the musical Everyday Rapture. Sherie can recently be seen in a recurring role on “Harlem” for Amazon and on “The Good Fight” for Paramount+. Prior to that, Sherie had a major recurring role in Showtime’s “Smilf”. Most recently in the theater world, Sherie authored and performed with Norbert Leo Butz their highly acclaimed original musical collaboration, Two Hander at Feinstein’s / 54 Below. In 2017, Sherie appeared in the sold-out Broadway run of The Front Page with Nathan Lane, John Goodman, and John Slattery. That year she also originated the John Patrick Shanley play The Portuguese Kid off-Broadway with Jason Alexander and portrayed ‘Gertrude’ in the first half-Farsi Hamlet with Arian Moayed. Sherie originated the roles of Amneris in The Disney/Elton John & Tim Rice musical Aida and can be heard on the Grammy winning cast recording’, as ‘Christine’ with John Lithgow and Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and can be heard on the Grammy nominated recording, alongside Lily Taylor in John Guare’s Landscape Of The Body, as ’Sabina’ in Kander and Ebb’s Over and Over, originating ‘Pepa’ in Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, as Martha in Randy Newman’s Faust, and as ‘Ursula’ in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, among others. Sherie founded the first independent Broadway and Off-Broadway cast album record label; the multiple Grammy winning Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Sherie was a co-producer of the film The Last Five Years and can be heard on the original Off-Broadway cast album recording originating the role of Cathy.

F. Murray Abraham - David Siegel F. Murray Abraham has appeared in more than 80 films including Amadeus (Academy Award, Golden Globe, and L.A. Film Critics Awards), The Phoenician Scheme, The Name of the Rose, Finding Forrester, Scarface, The Ritz, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Inside Llewyn Davis. A veteran of the stage, he has appeared in more than 90 plays, among them Uncle Vanya (Obie Award), Krapp’s Last Tape, Trumbo, A Christmas Carol, the musical Triumph of Love, Cyrano de Bergerac, King Lear, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, Angels in America (Broadway), Waiting for Godot, and It’s Only a Play. Mr. Abraham’s work in experimental theater includes collaborations with Joe Chaiken, Pina Bausch, Time and Space Ltd, and Richard Foreman. He made his NY debut as a Macy’s Santa Claus. He starred in the second season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” for which he received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Previously, he was a series regular on “Homeland” (2 Emmy nominations). He’s appeared with Luciano Pavarotti, Maestros Levine, Tilson Thomas, Mazur, and Bell, and he made his solo singing debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. Mr. Abraham’s book, A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Actors on Shakespeare, is published by Faber & Faber. He is proud to be the spokesman for the MultiFaith Alliance for refugees worldwide.

Melody Butiu - Sofia Broadway: Here Lies Love, Doctor Zhivago. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Public, Emerson Colonial, Arena Stage, Huntington, Geffen Playhouse, TUTS (Houston), Denver Center, Seattle Rep, South Coast Rep, The REV, Geva, ACT (San Francisco), Wallis Annenberg, Getty Villa, East West Players. Film/TV credits include Easter Sunday, “FBI,” “Young Sheldon,” “Call Me Kat,” “Mom,” “This Is Us,” “The Kominsky Method,” “NCIS,” “Kingdom,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Major Crimes,” “Gotham,” and “True Blood.”

Stephen DeRosa - John Broadway: BOOP! The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Gary: A Sequel, On the Town, Betrayal, The Nance, Hairspray, On the Twentieth Century, Henry IV, Into the Woods, The Man Who Came to Dinner. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, The Alchemist (Red Bull), Love’s Fire (The Acting Company), The Mystery of Irma Vep. TV: “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” “Boardwalk Empire” (Eddie Cantor). MFA, Yale.

Greg Hildreth - Gary Broadway: Chicago, Company, The Rose Tattoo, Frozen, Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: I Can Get It for You Wholesale (CSC), Hamlet (The Public), Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (MCC), The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout; Lortel nomination). Film/TV: Maestro, Radium Girls, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, “Elsbeth,” “Dr. Death,” “The Americans,” “The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains,” “Kings.” Boston native.

Tatum Grace Hopkins - Jonquil Tatum is a New York–based actor who is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She grew up in Oklahoma, surrounded by dance, theater, and art. She caught “the bug” when she was only in kindergarten and ever since then, she has committed her time to performance. Highlights include For the Girls (Broadway), The Queen of Versailles (Emerson Colonial Theatre), Newsies (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma) and Meek (Montclair Film Festival). Special thanks to her managers, Paul Hilepo and Morgan Castilla, and her team at CESD. She is grateful to Celeste Simone and Neal Matarazzo for all of their guidance, to Maile and Jack for being her biggest cheerleaders, and to her parents for their endless support, love, and sacrifice.

Isabel Keating - Debbie Broadway: Doubt: A Parable; The Boy From Oz (Tony, Drama League, Outer Critics nominations; Drama Desk, Theatre World Award winner); Wicked; It’s Only a Play; Spider-Man; Hairspray; Enchanted April. Off-Broadway: A Sherlock Carol (New World Stages); Atlantic Theater Company; Primary Stages; Rattlestick. Regional: The Queen of Versailles (World Premiere, Colonial Theatre, Boston); Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink (Studio Theatre; Helen Hayes Award); Old Globe; Hartford Stage; O’Neill; Bay Street; Williamstown. Film: Indignation; The Nanny Diaries; Life Before Her Eyes. TV: “New Amsterdam”; “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”; Emmy-winning “Judy Garland: By Myself.”

Nina White - Victoria Nina did a book report on Kristin Chenoweth’s memoir in sixth grade. Broadway and Off-Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo (original cast). Regional: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (The Kennedy Center). Film/TV: A Different Man (A24), “Long Bright River” (Peacock). Repped by Nicolosi and Co. and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Yeman Brown - Ensemble Broadway: Wicked, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Jagged Little Pill. Music videos: Mumford & Sons (“Woman”), Jonas Brothers (“Only Human”). Concert Dance: Reggie Wilson, Raja Feather Kelly, Kristin Sudeikis. FSU ’14 grad. Gratitude to God, family, and friends.

David Aron Damane - Ensemble Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Don’t Dress for Dinner (OBC), Big River (OBC), Riverdance, The Life. National Tours: The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple, Big River, Riverdance, The Who’s Tommy. Off-Broadway / New York: The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Drama Desk nomination, Best Lead Actor in a Musical), Carmen Jones (Classic Stage Company), Porgy & Bess (NYC Opera), Dinah Was, A Christmas Carol (MSG), Turtle on a Fence Post, Living in the Wind, Moby Dick (NY Theatre Workshop). Regional: The Queen of Versailles (World Premiere, Boston), The Color Purple (Denver Center), Show Boat (Goodspeed Opera House), Macbeth (Stratford Shakespeare Festival, Ontario), Titus Andronicus, Big River (Rubicon Theatre Company, Playmakers Repertory, Paper Mill Playhouse), Kinky Boots, To Kill a Mockingbird (Ford’s Theatre), Glimmerglass (Goodspeed). Television: “Dynasty,” “Jett” (Cinemax), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “The Good Fight,” “Instinct,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order,” “Guiding Light,” “One Life to Live,” “All My Children.”

Drew Elhamalawy - Ensemble Drew is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in this larger-than-life new musical. He is a born-and-raised New Yorker working across photography, theater, and film. His photography has been featured in Vogue, People, Playbill, and other major publications. Known for his sharp eye and emotional depth, he has photographed an impressive roster of talent. In addition to his work behind the camera, Drew is a passionate actor and producer. He recently starred as Hassan in New York Theatre Workshop’s production of We Live in Cairo, earning a Dorian Award nomination for Best Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production. As a producer he works to push creative boundaries, and he is currently part of developing the 1987 Warner Bros. cult classic The Lost Boys, set to premiere on Broadway next spring. Special thanks to the entire creative team of Versailles, Michael Arden, his parents, every educator he has had, and his friends, who never fail to show up. All love, nothing but it! Shenandoah alum (BFA, MS).

Christopher Gurr - Understudy David Siegel/John Broadway: Parade (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival), Cats (Revival), Tuck Everlasting, Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace, All the Way (Tony Award, Best Play). National Tours: Memphis, Monty Python’s Spamalot. Off-Broadway: Cyrano (New Group), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Classic Stage), Call Me Madame (City Center Encores). Regional: A Christmas Carol (Tuacahn), Elf (Pioneer Theatre Company), Fun Home (Theatre Raleigh), Marie, Dancing Still (5th Avenue), and multiple productions at Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Geva Theatre Center, Berkshire Theatre Group, Indiana Rep, Ogunquit Playhouse, and Human Race. TV: Guest star on “Madame Secretary,” “Elsbeth,” “Soul Santa,” “The Gilded Age,” and “The Good Fight.” Recurring as Godwin Page on NBC’s “The Blacklist,” Dr. Leed on Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” (BET), and Marius on “A Murder at the End of the World” (FX). Member AEA, SAG/AFTRA, SDC.

KJ Hippensteel - Ensemble Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Mrs. Doubtfire, Some Like It Hot. West End: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price). National Tours: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer (Glen Gulia). Regional: The Music Man (Harold Hill; Marriott Theatre, Jeff nomination), Something Rotten (Nick Bottom; Marriott Theatre), Waitress (Dr. Pomatter; Short North Stage). Film/TV: “The Blacklist,” “Sweetbitter,” Snuggle Buddies. Wright State University grad. Endless love to Brooke, Josh, Mom, Dad, and my beautiful boys Huck, Shep, and Coby.

Cassondra James - Ensemble Recent theater: The Queen of Versailles (Marie; World Premier, Emerson Colonial), Gypsy (Mama Rose; Theater Aspen), Suffs (Mary Church Terrell; Public Theater), Once on This Island (Erzulie; Broadway, First National Tour). Recent TV/Film: KPop Demon Hunters; Snow White; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; Spirited; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Schmigadoon!”; “Harlem.”

Andrew Kober - Ensemble Broadway: Gypsy, How to Dance in Ohio, Beetlejuice, Beautiful, School of Rock, Sunday in the Park With George, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Hair. TV: “Law & Order,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” “Ray Donovan,” “House of Cards,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Blue Bloods.” Film: A Complete Unknown.

Jesse Kovarsky - Swing Jesse credulously invested in a timeshare back in 2008, and still to this day visits it one week each year. If you care to see how the rest of his time is spent, go to jessekovarsky.com.

Pablo David Laucerica - Ensemble A proud Cuban-American from Miami, Pablo’s other artistic pursuits include writing, composing, and music production. Recent credits: Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli; The Muny) and Dear Evan Hansen (Jared Kleinman; First National Tour). Special thanks to DGRW! Love to Mamma, Kaki, and the Primelles for their support. For pops, always.

Travis Murad Leland - Swing Broadway debut! Travis is an actor, producer, and writer. Past credits include Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Pierre), Jersey Boys (Tommy DeVito), Skyscraper (Urban Stages, NYC), Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical (Amazon Prime), The Prince of Egypt (World Premiere), Once & Million Dollar Quartet (Casa Mañana), Merrily We Roll Along (Dir. Michael Arden), Disney’s Frozen Live at the Hyperion (Kristoff; Dir. Liesl Tommy). TV: “Law & Order” (S.24). Endlessly thankful to Michael, Stephen, and the whole QoV team. Love to JH وأبي ألمي

Ryah Nixon - Ensemble Broadway/New York: BOOP! (Original Broadway Cast), The Great Gatsby (OBC), Once Upon a One More Time (OBC), Kinky Boots. National Tour: Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5. World Premieres: Moonshine, Beaches. Cast Album: Lizzie (Broadway Records). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Dickinson,” “Louie.” Carnegie Mellon alum.

Shea Renne - Ensemble Broadway: Hadestown (Fate, u/s Persephone), Here Lies Love (OBC), Allegiance. National Tour: Hadestown. Select Regional: Gatsby: An American Myth (American Repertory Theatre), Here Lies Love (Seattle Rep), South Pacific (Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Cape Playhouse, Music Theatre Wichita), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Fulton Theatre), Spring Awakening (Hangar Theatre), Seussical the Musical (The Muny). BFA, University of Michigan.

Michael McCorry Rose - Ensemble Michael has appeared on Broadway and on tour in Wicked, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and Anastasia. His film credits include Wicked (Universal Pictures) and Disenchanted (Disney+). He’s currently a third-year master’s student in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Antioch University, so come tell him all about your feelings after the show.

Grace Slear - Swing Grace is thrilled to be part of this company! Some favorite theater credits include Jagged Little Pill (Broadway) and, most recently, Take the Lead (Paper Mill Playhouse). Film: Mean Girls: The Movie Musical, She Came to Me. She is also in a band called The Cliips, and you can stream their music on all platforms!

Anne Fraser Thomas - Swing Anne is thrilled to be joining the cast of The Queen of Versailles! She was most recently seen as Becky in Waitress (Theatre Raleigh) and as the longest-running Molly Brown in the Off-Broadway hit Titaníque. Her favorite credits include Hercules (Clotho, Public/Paper Mill), Les Misérables (Fantine), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza), Miss Saigon (Gigi), and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Mama Who). You might also know her from belting it out around NYC’s vibrant nightlife scene. A proud hapa actress and Southern California native, Anne has a passion for and frequently participates in the development of new musicals and works. She sings with the Tony-honored Broadway Inspirational Voices and is super grateful to her friends and family, amazing agents at DGRW, her rockstar husband Adam, and their sweet daughter, Violet. When she’s not onstage, Anne’s all about bright-colored dresses, pickleball, popcorn, and game nights.