Red Bull Theater Extends Run Of RICHARD II Starring Michael Urie

Red Bull Theater will extend its Off-Broadway engagement of Richard II through Sunday, December 21 at the Astor Place Theatre at 434 Lafayette Street due to audience demand.. The production marks the first show at Astor Place Theatre under the venue’s new management, No Guarantees Productions.

CAST AND CREATIVE

Michael Urie stars in the title role, joined by Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. The world premiere adaptation is directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet serves as Fight Director and Intimacy Coordinator, and Alexandre Bleau is the casting director. The performance runs two hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The box office at Astor Place Theatre opens one hour before each performance.

A longtime artistic collaborator of Red Bull Theater, Michael Urie has appeared in multiple Revelation Readings and productions, including The Revenger's Tragedy in 2005 and The Government Inspector in 2017. His recent work includes a 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) and a Broadway appearance in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher.

Set in 1980s Manhattan, this staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy situates the play’s political conflict in a world of corporate power and shifting alliances. The adaptation traces Richard’s unraveling amid contested authority and personal vulnerability. The production is presented a short distance from the historic Astor Place Riots, a site synonymous with debates around Shakespeare, politics, and public unrest.