Spotlight on Plays: October 2025

The Fall 2025 season has officially begun, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zaney comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in October 2025.

This feature is presented by Little Bear Ridge Road. Four-time Emmy® and two-time Tony Award® winner Laurie Metcalf returns to Broadway alongside Tony Award® nominee Micah Stock in Little Bear Ridge Road—the crackling, profound, and bitingly funny new play by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale). On Broadway for 19 weeks only, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello. Get tickets today!

Plays on Broadway:

Little Bear Ridge Road

(Previews: 10/7/2025, Opening: 10/30/2025)



On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.



Liberation

(Previews: 10/8/2025, Opening: 10/28/2025, Closing: 1/18/2026)



1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers. From Tony Award® nominees Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) and Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) comes a provocative, revealing, and irreverent jolt of a play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors.



Rob Lake Magic

(Previews: 10/28/2025, Opening: 11/6/2025, Closing: 1/18/2026)



Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions.



Oedipus

(Previews: 10/30/2025, Opening: 11/13/2025, Closing: 2/8/2026)



It's election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change. Icke's visionary revival was nothing short of a sensation. Oedipus became an instant phenomenon and the highest-grossing limited-run production in Wyndham's history. It didn't just bring Greek tragedy back to the West End—it redefined it. This Oedipus played like a political thriller, gripping audiences in breathless suspense until its final, devastating moment.



Plays Off-Broadway:

Kyoto

(Previews: 10/8/2025, Opening: 11/3/2025, Closing: 11/30/2025)

Saving the Earth is a filthy business. Welcome to the Kyoto Conference Centre, December 11, 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock. Time is running out and a climate change agreement feels a world away. The greatest obstacle: American oil lobbyist and master strategist, Don Pearlman… Fresh off critically acclaimed, sold-out productions in Stratford-upon-Avon and London’s West End, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of KYOTO makes its U.S. debut with an eerily prescient message. KYOTO asks who gets to decide what’s worth saving when the entire planet is at risk—and what we’re willing to give up so we can move forward, together.



Heaux Church

(Opening: 10/8/2025, Closing: 11/8/2025)



An unabashed celebration of self-love, HEAUX CHURCH combines spirited storytelling, divine music, and all things heaux-ly to heal the parts of ourselves that shame tries to erase. Each night, former pastor’s kid Brandon Kyle Goodman leads the congregation in a rousing service on the birds, the bees and the booty, inviting us to connect and to unleash our inner heaux. It’s the sex talk you never got, but always deserved. Can we get a heaux-llelujah?!



Gwyneth Goes Skiing

(Previews: 10/8/2025, Opening: 10/14/2025, Closing: 11/16/2025)



She's the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. A story of love, betrayal and skiing - where you are the jury.



The Pitch

(Previews: 10/9/2025, Opening: 10/16/2025, Closing: 11/17/2025)

The Pitch is a story of a single father, who desperate for money, takes a job in a low-level sales office. The Pitch pokes fun at today’s economy and the compromises required to sell, sell, SELL! The colorful salesmen and Alper’s sense of humor amid the situation at the office will leave audiences constantly surprised, and the payoff at the end is nothing short of priceless. The father/daughter subplot storyline is spot on of a rebellious teenager and a dad trying to hold it all together. The Pitch is based on a true events.



Queens

(Previews: 10/14/2025, Opening: 11/5/2025, Closing: 11/30/2025)



From Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, Sanctuary City) comes an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Directed by Trip Cullman (We Had A World, Choir Boy), Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.



Did You Eat?

(Previews: 10/14/2025, Opening: 10/24/2025, Closing: 11/9/2025)



DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) is Zoë Kim’s autobiographical journey through love’s many forms—how it’s learned, given, and reflected inward. In a nimble and tender solo performance, Zoë shapeshifts into the souls of her family through a landscape of memories where tears and laughter collide. It’s not just a story, but a reckoning—weaving through the textured threads of Korean/American identity, belonging, and healing. DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) is a poetic love letter to the inner child, and hopefully yours too.



Zagłada

(Opening: 10/16/2025, Closing: 11/2/2025)



ZAGŁADA is a Polish word meaning annihilation used within Poland to refer to the HOLOCAUST, particularly in the context of the systematic, state-sponsored genocide of six million European Jews by the Nazi German regime and its allies and collaborators. Journalist Danielle Hooper goes to interview 90-year-old Jerzy Kozlowski, in a quiet residential neighborhood in Queens for her book on World War II; he fires a gun at her, prompting his arrest. This gets the attention of Homeland Security Agent, Sonia Sokolow and NYPD Intelligence Bureau Officer, Frank Napoli. Apparently, not only did Kozlowski lie on his immigration application when entering the United States after World War II; but he is suspected of collaborating with the Nazis at BUCHENWALD CONCENTRATION CAMP where he himself was a prisoner. Agent Sokolow has 48 hours to prove Kozlowski's collaboration so she can charge and extradite him to a country willing to try him for International War Crimes. Sokolow must not only win the race against time but confront her own personal history through the mirror of Napoli's mission to hunt down radical Islamic terrorists and White supremacists and Hooper's righteous defense of the truth. What is a human being capable of doing to protect themselves and the ones they love and will justice prevail? The play ZAGŁADA is inspired by history. All characters are fictional.



Jewish Plot

(Opening: 10/16/2025, Closing: 11/1/2025)



Playwright Torrey Townsend sent shockwaves through the theater world with his controversial Off Broadway four years ago. Now, he returns with a world-premiere reconstruction of playwright-provocateur I.W. Bruntmole’s Jewish Plot, a long-lost Victorian melodrama whose first performance in London in 1889 unleashed a grand furore on English theatergoers. At once hilarious and deeply personal, Townsend’s adaptation captures the crazy-making reality of contemporary Jewish American life amid unfolding, distant daily horrors carried out in the name of identity.



Archduke

(Previews: 10/23/2025, Opening: 11/12/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph brings his signature wit and imagination to the New York premiere of ARCHDUKE. Directed by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak and featuring Tony nominees Patrick Page and Kristine Nielsen, as well as Jake Berne, Adrien Rolet and Jason Sanchez, this darkly comic play follows Gavrilo Princip, better known as the assassin of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, and his fellow revolutionaries, reimagined not as masterminds but rather a hapless, helpless band of teenagers. With razor-sharp humor, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in global politics into an absurdly relevant theatrical experience, reminding us that too often world history is written by the least qualified recruits.



The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire

(Previews: 10/23/2025, Opening: 11/9/2025, Closing: 11/30/2025)



Somewhere in foggy Northern California, an intentional community tries to live off the land and keep an unsteady world at bay. But when one of their own dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in their independence is rocked. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. The kids may not be all right.



The Seat of Our Pants

(Previews: 10/24/2025, Opening: 11/13/2025, Closing: 11/30/2025)



The Public’s Emerging Writers Group alumnus and Obie Award-winning playwright, songwriter, and singer Ethan Lipton brings his irreverently funny show THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS to The Public for its world premiere. A rollicking adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, this new musical about age-old problems tells the twisting, often absurd story of the Antrobus family who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us. Mired in the hot mess of being alive, the Antrobuses survive all manner of catastrophe in their endless quest to begin again, and again, and again. Two-time Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman directs this bracingly original spectacle—a musical reminder that surviving is what we do best.



The Truth About Transylvania

(Previews: 10/24/2025, Opening: 10/24/2025, Closing: 11/1/2025)



After narrowly surviving his vacation to Transylvania, John Harker vows to speak out and prove to the world that Count Dracula is very real. But as John struggles to relive his strange story, his inquisitive wife Millie can't help questioning the validity of his claims. Can John prove to everyone-including the person he loves the most-that he is telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth...before the infamous monster strikes again?



Meet the Cartozians

(Previews: 10/29/2025, Opening: 11/18/2025, Closing: 12/7/2025)



Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard. This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, Meet the Cartozians asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?



This World of Tomorrow

(Previews: 10/30/2025, Opening: 11/18/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



It’s the end of the 21st-century and Bert Allenberry is longing for the past. This World of Tomorrow features Academy Award winner Tom Hanks in the story of a forlorn scientist from the future. When Bert embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love, he returns—again, and again, and again—to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York. This new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Tom Hanks,. Out of the collision of technology and desire, nostalgia and history, what life will Bert choose as his own?



