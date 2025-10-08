Meet the Cast of BEETLEJUICE, Now Playing on Broadway!

Performances will continue at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026.
Performances are now underway for Beetlejuice the Musical’s third Broadway engagement, beginning previews tonight, October 8, 2025, at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026. Meet the new cast of Beetlejuice below!
Justin Collette stars in the title role, joined by Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland, Jenni Barber as Delia Schlimmer, and Jesse Sharp as Charles Deetz. At select performances, Lydia will be played by Madison Mosley.
The company also features Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as the Girl Scout. Ensemble members include Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.
Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.
|
Justin Collette - Beetlejuice
Justin Collette is an award-winning actor, writer and musician. Broadway: School of Rock (Dewey Finn). Regional: Rock of Ages (Lonny). Netflix: Cupcake and Dino: General Services (Cupcake, NYT Best New Shows 2018). You should go listen to his band Modern Hand Clap wherever it is you listen to music. He’s very happy you’re here and hopes you leave feeling a little more seen and a little less alone. @sorryitsjustin
|
|
Isabella Esler - Lydia Deetz
Isabella Esler is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in the show that changed her life! At just 18, Bella launched the national tour of Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz, performing across North America for almost two years. Soon after, she starred as Alice Carter in Britta Johnson’s new musical Life After in Toronto, earning a Dora Mavor Moore nomination for her performance. Many thanks to LBI, CESD and Telsey casting. Extra love to mom and dad! Insta/Tiktok: @Isabella.esler
|
|
Madison Mosley - Lydia Deetz
Madison is ecstatic to be making her Broadway debut with Beetlejuice after an amazing year playing Lydia on the road! CCM ‘24. Many thanks to CGF Talent and The Telsey Office. Lots of love to her family, friends, and J <2 - CHOKE MAMA
|
|
Will Burton - Adam Maitland
Will Burton is thrilled to be back at The Palace Theater! Broadway: Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose); Kiss Me, Kate (Gremio); An American in Paris; Holiday Inn. Off Broadway: Between the Lines (Frump/Ryan). Other highlights: Young Frankenstein (Igor), Ogunquit; Last Days of Summer (Stuke), George Street; Holiday Inn (Ted), Marriott Lincolnshire; The Music Man (Tommy), Arena Stage; and An American in Paris, Theatre Du Chatelet. TV: “The Blacklist.” Thanks to Mama, Daddy, Callen, Haley, all of my teachers and my incredible reps at CGF! @willburtonum
|
|
Megan McGinnis - Barbara Maitland
Broadway: Side Show (revival), Les Misérables (revival, Eponine), Little Women (Beth), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Parade, The Diary of Anne Frank. National Tours: Come From Away. Off-Broadway and London: Daddy Long Legs (available on Broadway HD). TV/ Film: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Younger,” A Goofy Movie, and more. Recordings: Sutton Foster’s Wish (“Flight”) and Take Me to the World. Graduate Columbia University, faculty at Ball State University. Most proud of my son, Beckett.
|
|
Jenni Barber - Delia Schlimmer
Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive), The Performers, The Nance, Annie, Wicked (Glinda), Sunday In The Park With George, All My Sons. Encores: Urinetown, A New Brain, Paint Your Wagon. Off-Broadway/London: By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Signature), From Up Here (MTC), As You Like It & The Tempest (BAM/Old Vic). TV Highlights: “L&O: SVU,” “The Electric Company,” “Smash,” “Elementary,” “Master of None.” UMich MT. Love, always, to Ron and Arden. For my students. #thegavincreelfellowships
|
|
Jesse Sharp - Charles Deetz
Broadway debut! National tours: Beetlejuice, The Addams Family (Gomez), Elf (Walter), Grease (Vince Fontaine). Regional: Goodspeed, Utah Shakes, North Shore, Engeman, Cape Playhouse, The Rev, Theatre by the Sea, The Little Theatre on the Square, and L.A.’s Antaeus Company. Co-creator/Hamlet in The Hamlet Project. Film/TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Gilded Age,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” “City on a Hill,” Almost Family, “General Hospital,” Mobland. Training: UC Irvine (MFA), UCLA, The Groundlings. Dedicated to my Lexie & The Shirley’s. @mrjessesharp
|
|
Vanessa Aurora Sierra - Miss Argentina
Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (The Noise, u/s Doctor). National Tour: A Beautiful Noise (Swing). Off-Broadway: The Gardens of Anuncia (u/s Young Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theatre). Regional: West Side Story (Anita, Marriott Theatre - Jeff Award nomination). Love to family, friends, and PMA. Love you, gorg + goose. Proud Puerto Rican. @vanessa.auroras
|
|
Patrick Oliver Jones - Otho
Credits include First Wives Club (original cast, Chicago). North American tours: The Addams Family and Evita. TV: co-starring roles on “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” He is the award-winning podcast producer and host of Why I’ll Never Make It and Closing Night. Thanks to God for continued blessings and family for constant support. @pojnyc
|
|
Travis Mitchell - Maxie Dean
Broadway debut! National Tours: Beetlejuice the Musical, Catch Me If You Can, Rock of Ages, Spring Awakening. Notable Regional: Les Misérables (Thenardier), Spamalot (King Arthur), Bright Star (Mayor Dobbs). So much gratitude to the gang at ATB Talent, Telsey, Ms. Davis, Mr. Timbers. All my love to Jules. @itstravismitchell
|
|
Sharone Sayegh - Maxine Dean/Juno
Broadway: Bonnie in Come From Away, Anna in The Band’s Visit (OBC), and Mamma Mia! She’s a ’24 ‘The Workshop’ fellow, co-writer of the new musical The Game Boy, and is currently writing The Goldsmith, a solo play stemming from her family’s true stories across countries, borders, and generations. Endless love and gratitude to Joe, Zev, and DGRW.@sharonesayegh
|
|
Emilia Tagliani - Girl Scout
Broadway Debut! National Tour: Beetlejuice (Girl Scout, u/s Lydia), NCL: Beetlejuice (Lydia), Regional: Wheelock Family Theatre: Little Women (Amy March), The Addams Family (Wednesday), North Shore Music Theatre: The Sound of Music. Huge thanks to Telsey, and the Beetlejuice team! Endless love and gratitude to her family, friends and teachers. @emilia_tagliani
|
|
Sophie Aknin - Swing
Broadway debut! Sophie spent the past year touring North America with Beetlejuice. Previous: Paper Mill Playhouse, PCLO, North Shore Music Theatre, Disney Cruise Line. BFA Point Park University. Much love to her family, The Telsey Office and Henderson/Hogan. @sophieaknin
|
|
Michael Biren - Swing
Michael Biren is thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut with Beetlejuice! NY: Crazy for You (Lincoln Center), Revolution... (Minetta Lane). Tours: Beetlejuice, My Fair Lady, Billy Elliot, Cinderella (Intl.). Regional: Paper Mill, Goodspeed, Fulton, MSMT, Muny, Riverside, Ogunquit. ♡DMRSCKSF+B. Thank you, Dad.
|
|
Ryan Breslin - Swing
Third Beetlejuice Broadway! Broadway: Newsies (OBC Racetrack), Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (OBC), The Book of Mormon. TV/Film: Hail, Caesar! (Coen Brothers); “Person of Interest” (CBS). Love to Hillary, DGRW.
|
|
Jonathan Bryant - Ensemble
Broadway debut! Select credits include: Beetlejuice (1st National Tour), West Side Story & Fiddler on the Roof (Muny), Kinky Boots (Fulton & MSMT), 42nd Street (Bucks County). Jonathan would like to thank his friends, family, and CESD for their love and support! @jonathanabryant
|
|
Marc Barron Ginsburg - Swing
Proud Philadelphian making his Broadway debut! National Tours: Beetlejuice, The Band’s Visit and Oliver! Thanks to Timbers, Catie, Fatica, Steven, Telsey/Rashad, and the entire Netherworld family. All my love to Liza, Phoenix, and Seneca! This one is for UE.
|
|
Katie Griffith - Ensemble
Broadway debut! National Tour: Beetlejuice. Off-Broadway: Seesaw. Regional: Muny, PittsburghCLO, MTWichita, 5th Avenue, Cape Playhouse, McCarter, North Shore, Village Theatre and more. Love and thanks to this team, DGRW, Telsey, all my teachers, and my family! katiemgriffith.com
|
|
Eric Anthony Johnson - Ensemble
Broadway credits include: Beetlejuice (Winter Garden), Beetlejuice (Marquis), and Beetlejuice (Palace). He has done other things, but can no longer remember a time before he wore stripes every day… for Alex, Jeanne, Emily, Mom and Dad. @ericanthonyjohnson
|
|
Maya Kazzaz - Swing
Broadway Debut! Tours: Aladdin (u/s Jasmine), Beetlejuice (Swing). Highlights: A Chorus Line at (PCLO), Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (TUTS), Grease (Bucks County), Spamalot (Ogunquit), Peter Pan (NSMT). Endless love to Jack, Theo, and The Hybrid!mayakazzaz.com @mayakazzaz
|
|
Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua - Ensemble
Broadway: Wicked, The Frogs (OBC). Tour: Beetlejuice, Aladdin (Omar u/s), Mary Poppins, Flower Drum Song. Regional: The King and I (Simon, Kralahome u/s), 9 to 5 (Dance Captain), How To Succeed..., Waterfall, Cinderella, Pacific Overtures, Miss Saigon. @kenwaykua
|
|
Matt Kurzyniec - Ensemble
Third time’s the charm: NCL, National Tour and now… Broadway DEBUT! Previous Touring: Tootsie. BFA: Western Michigan. From bartending Beetlejuice’s 2021 reopening to THIS—I’m forever grateful. Many thanks to the ‘Juice family, Catie, Fatica, Timbers, Telsey Office, Brian/HKA, family, friends, Alysia and YOU! Mattkwho.com @mattk313
|
|
Mateo Melendez - Ensemble
Beetlejuice (Ensemble; National Theatre, Winter Garden, Marquis Theatre); iLuminate’s Artist of Light (Lt. Bob/Bboy), Malaysia, Hong Kong, US Tour; Newsies (Ensemble), Something Rotten (Ensemble), Fulton Theatre, MSMT; Newsies (Ensemble), Broadway Sacramento. Much love to my family and friends!
|
|
Lexie Dorsett Sharp - Swing
Broadway freaking debut! Tours: Beetlejuice, School of Rock (Rosalie), Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth), Elf (Emily), Addams Family. CCM graduate. Love to friends and family. BIG love to Jesse! Dedicated to Amy Murphy Studio, my voice teacher of 20+ years and vocal champion. @lexiedorsettsharp
|