Video: WICKED Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Perform 'For Good' At Hollywood Event

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo delivered an unexpected musical moment in Hollywood on Tuesday, Dec. 2, surprising guests at an intimate Universal Pictures gathering with a performance of the title song of their film, Wicked: For Good. Watch the video.

The appearance took place during an awards-season event held at The Aster, following a screening of Wicked: For Good at the nearby TCL Chinese 6 Theatre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, attendees were invited to a dinner and cocktail reception before Grande and Erivo joined each other onstage for a rendition of “For Good,” their signature duet from the second act of the two-part musical adaptation. Later in the evening, the pair returned to perform the “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again” mashup, which they originally sang together for NBC’s Wicked: One Wonderful Night concert special in November.

The Wicked: For Good soundtrack is also now available on streaming platforms. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 6, positioned just below Stray Kids’ Do It EP.

Wicked: For Good continues the story first introduced in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, following the intertwined lives of Elphaba and Glinda as they confront the political, personal, and moral consequences of the events set in motion during their years at Shiz University. The film traces the fallout of Elphaba’s defiance of the Wizard and her transformation into the figure known across Oz as the “Wicked Witch,” while Glinda ascends to increasing public influence as she navigates her own role in the shifting power dynamics of the Emerald City.