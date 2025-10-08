Photos: Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and More in New JUST IN TIME Images

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for performances of Broadway’s Just in Time through Sunday, February 22, 2026, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin.

Sarah Hyland will assume the role of Connie Francis today, Wednesday, October 8, joining Sadie Dickerson, who made her Broadway debut as Sandra Dee on September 16. Hyland and Dickerson take over for Gracie Lawrence and Erika Henningsen, respectively.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time currently stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman