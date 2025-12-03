Photos: Elizabeth Stanley, Jack Wolfe and More Join Tom Kitt At Birdland Jazz

Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt returned to Birdland on Monday, December 1 for a curated concert featuring guest appearances by Elizabeth Gillies, Lauren Patten, Amanda Reid, Elizabeth Stanley, Talia Suskauer, and Jack Wolfe. Check out photos of the show.

Performing selections from Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill, If/Then, and other works, Kitt led a packed house through an evening that highlighted the breadth of his catalog.

The concert ended with a surprise performance by Anika Larsen and the company of Almost Famous, which recently played at A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, NYC.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey