Today's BroadwayWorld Games are now live - can you guess today's shows, word or phrase?

For the word game, the solution can be any theatre-related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.

Try to guess the daily word using as few letter guesses as possible, and share your results with your friends. Readers can check back every day for a new BroadwayWorld Daily Word puzzle!

The Broadway Scramble requires you to unscramble the Broadway show name as quickly as possible. Race against the clock and see how you rank against other players.

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