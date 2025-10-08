Video: First Listen to New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs in New Teaser

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get a first listen to the new Wicked songs “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl In The Bubble” in a new Wicked: For Good teaser! To celebrate tickets going on sale today, the film has released a new preview, which includes small snippers of the new Stephen Schwartz-written tracks. The video also has a first listen to Jonathan Bailey singing "As Long As You're Mine."

As recently announced, “No Place Like Home” will be performed by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and “The Girl In The Bubble” will be performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21, 2025. The soundtrack is available to pre-order now here and will be released the same day as the film. Tickets are now available to see the film in 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and more.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.