Study Up on a Brief History of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

From Broadway to the big screen! Don't miss Sondheim’s iconic masterpiece as the acclaimed 2023 revival of Merrily We Roll Along—starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez—hits movie theaters nationwide on December 5. Get your tickets now.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, then becoming an inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, the musical features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Want to brush up on your Merrily knowledge before heading to the theater? Check out a timeline of the show's journey from play to musical to movie here!