DEATH BECOMES HER, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More Nominated for 41st Annual Artios Awards

Casting Society (CSA) has revealed the television, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 41st Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting professionals in these categories. This year, a new category, casting for London Theatre, has been added. The winners will be announced at galas at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The Edison Ballroom in New York and in London on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Submissions for feature film and London Theatre nominees will open on November 3, and nominees will be announced in January 2026. Honorees for The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and The Capelier-Shaw Award, which are also presented during the Artios ceremonies, will be announced at a later date.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 30 different categories encompassing film, television and theater. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.

In the television categories, Netflix leads with 15 nominations, Apple TV+ with 9; HBO Max and Hulu with 5 each and Prime Video with 4. The full list of nominations are below.

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

BRIDGET JONES MAD ABOUT THE BOY: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes

CARRY-ON: Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

MOUNTAINHEAD: Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Jeff Johnson

NONNAS: Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Findley Davidson, Associate Casting Director: Mark Droter

OUT OF MY MIND: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman, Location Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

REBEL RIDGE: Francine Maisler, Molly Rose, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis

YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED: Nicole Abellera Hallman, Associate Casting Director: Erica Johnson, Location Casting Directors: Meagan Lewis, Rebecca Carfagna

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (S4): Wendy O'Brien, Chris Gehrt

HACKS (S4): Linda Lowy

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (S4): Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly, Associate Casting Director: Danielle King

SHRINKING (S2): Brett Benner, Debby Romano, Associate Casting Director: Becca Burgess

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST (S2): Erica A. Hart, Associate Casting Director: Briana Dunlay

THE BEAR (S3): Jeanie Bacharach, Location Casting Directors: Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal, Location Associate Casting Director: Kaitlin Shaw

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

BAD SISTERS (S2): Nina Gold, Lucy Amos

SEVERANCE (S2): Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer

SLOW HORSES (S4): Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke

THE DIPLOMAT (S2): Julie Schubert, Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent

THE HANDMAID'S TALE (S6): Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler, Location Casting Director: Robin D. Cook, Location Associate Casting Director: Jonathan Oliveira

THE LAST OF US (S2): Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Location Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page, Location Associate Casting Director: Megan Bayliss

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

DELI BOYS: Seth Yanklewitz, Location Casting Directors: Marisa Ross, Christal Karge, Location Associate Casting Director: Jenn Noyes

ENGLISH TEACHER: Gayle Keller, John Papsidera, Associate Casting Director: Amelia Rasche McCarthy, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett

ÉTOILE: Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison, Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich, Location Casting Director: Juliette Ménager

NOBODY WANTS THIS: Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Associate Casting Director: Alexa Pereira

OVERCOMPENSATING: Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Director: Lisa Parasyn

THE STUDIO: Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

DEPT Q: Olivia Scott-Webb

MATLOCK: Michelle Wade Byrd, Mary Vernieu, Associate Casting Director: Samantha Rood, Location Casting Director: Robin D. Cook, Location Associate Casting Director: Jonathan Oliveira

PARADISE: Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL: Nina Gold, Martin Ware

THE PITT: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey

YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS: Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan, Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich

LIMITED SERIES

ADOLESCENCE: Shaheen Baig

DISCLAIMER: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Victor Jenkins, Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon

DYING FOR SEX: Jeanie Bacharach, Associate Casting Director: Susan Esrock, Location Casting Director: Jessica Daniels

MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY: Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernard Telsey, Associate Casting Director: Rose Bochner

THE PENGUIN: Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan, Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich

THE PERFECT COUPLE: Robert J. Ulrich, Jina Jay, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Location Casting Directors: Angela Peri, Lisa Lobel

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

LOVE ISLAND USA (S6): Jodi Thomas, Beyhan Oguz

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S17): Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook

THE CHALLENGE: BATTLE OF THE ERAS (S40): Damon Furberg, Lisi Alpert

THE CIRCLE (S7): Erin Tomasello, Casting Producers: Sena Rich, Joy Herrera

THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE (S1): Jacqueline Pitman

TOP CHEF (S22): Ron Mare, Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Sena Rich, Joy Barrett

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

QUEER EYE (S9): Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino

SHARK TANK (S16): Mindy Zemrak, Casting Producer: Ashley Holt

SUMMER HOUSE (S9): Diona Vaughan Mankowitz

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (S4): Paul Sinacore

VANDERPUMP VILLA (S2): Damon Furberg, Casting Producer: Melissa Kellner

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

ME (S1): Josh Einsohn, Associate Casting Director: Ally Bader, Location Casting Director: Erica Bream

TAB TIME (S3): Nickole Doro, Associate Casting Director: Devon Brady

THE THUNDERMANS: UNDERCOVER (S1): Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Associate Casting Director: Devon Brady, Location Casting Director: Colleen Bolton

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE (S1): Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Associate Casting Director: Gianna Butler

XO, KITTY (S2): Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

ALMA'S WAY (S2): Elaine Del Valle

BOB'S BURGERS (S15): Julie Ashton

BIG MOUTH (S8): Julie Ashton

EVERYBODY STILL HATES CHRIS (S1): Julie Ashton

FAMILY GUY (S23): Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

WIN OR LOSE (S1): Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum

WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY (S1): Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Associate Casting Director: Elizabeth Hay

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDERMAN (S1): Sara Jane Sherman

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES

MISS FALLACI (S1): Maurilio Mangano, Cassandra Han

OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY (S1): Alexandra Montag

RHYTHM + FLOW FRANCE (S3): Jennifer Teixido, Mélanie Gomes

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

ENGLISH: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK: David Caparelliotis

OTHELLO: Duncan Stewart

PURPOSE: JC Clementz, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

YELLOW FACE: Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

BOOP! THE MUSICAL: Tara Rubin, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

DEATH BECOMES HER: Tara Rubin, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: Victor Vazquez, Duncan Stewart

SUNSET BOULEVARD: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger, Stuart Burt

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

BECOMING EVE: Claire Yenson

EURYDICE: David Caparelliotis

GHOSTS: Daniel Swee

GRANGEVILLE: David Caparelliotis

SH!T. MEET. FAN: Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

THE ANTIQUITIES: Alaine Alldaffer, Lauren Port

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

BIG GAY JAMBOREE: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley

DRAG: THE MUSICAL: Ryan Bernard Tymensky

EMPIRE RECORDS: Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

JERSEY BOYS: Claire Burke, Merri Sugarman, Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni

THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT: Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

WE LIVE IN CAIRO: Claire Yenson

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2: Ryan Bernard Tymensky

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD: Zachary Spiegel

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT: Beth Lipari

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES: Ryan Bernard Tymensky

NOISES OFF: JC Clementz, Phyllis Schuringa

Stephen Sondheim'S OLD FRIENDS: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

REGIONAL THEATER

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC: Mark Brandon

A RAISIN IN THE SUN: Becca McCracken

APPROPRIATE: David Caparelliotis

BERLIN: Becca McCracken

BETRAYAL: Lauren Port

EAST TEXAS HOT LINKS: Becca McCracken

ENGLISH: Stephanie Klapper

FAT HAM: Lauren Port

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL: Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin

THEATER TOURS

&JULIET: Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, Associate Casting Directors: Neal Buckley, Sujotta Pace

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING: Kelly Gillespie, David Caparelliotis, Erica A. Hart

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

PARADE: Craig Burns

SHUCKED: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley

THE WIZ: Olivia Paige West, Xavier Rubiano

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

DREAMGIRLS: Destiny Lilly, Rashad Naylor

LES MISERABLES: Lindsay Levine, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

NINE: Geoff Josselson

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Geoff Josselson

TITANIC: Craig Burns, Rachel Hoffman

URINETOWN: Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

SHORT FORM SERIES

BLISS TALENT (S1): Rachel Goldman

DIE HART (S3): Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS (S4): Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent, Associate Casting Director: Tanya Giang

The Warehouse PHASE (S1): Helen Geier, Kendra Shay Clark

VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE (S2): Jazzy Collins

SHORT FILM

ADO: Ally Beans

BEFORE THE WINTER: Tanya Giang

CORPSE FISHING: Matthew Glasner

EXCEPTION: Hamzah Saman, Kara Sullivan

LEADING MAN: Tineka Becker

TEEN MARY: Marin Hope

THE COCKROACH: Sunday Boling Kennedy

COMMERCIALS

LISTENING IS A FORM OF LOVE: Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge

NFL FOOTBALL COUNTRY 2024: Caitlin D. Jones

ON, DREAM TOGETHER, GLOBAL CAMPAIGN: Victor Vazquez, Allison Twardziak

ROBOROCK: EVA - CELEBRATING A DECADE OF PIONEERING INNOVATION: Katie Griffin, Ali Coffey

RSA: DRUG DRIVING CAMPAIGN – CONSEQUENCES: Katie Griffin, Ali Coffey

THE NICE GUYS: Hunter McHugh

WALMART - MAKING OF DEALS OF DESIRE: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Directors: Ally Bader, Brent Hagata

Nominations by Streamer/Network in the Television categories with 4 or more nominations:

NETFLIX: 15

APPLE TV+: 9

HBO MAX: 5

HULU: 5

PRIME VIDEO: 4