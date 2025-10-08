DEATH BECOMES HER, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More Nominated for 41st Annual Artios Awards

The winners will be announced at galas at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The Edison Ballroom in New York and in London on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
Casting Society (CSA) has revealed the television, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 41st Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting professionals in these categories. This year, a new category, casting for London Theatre, has been added. The winners will be announced at galas at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The Edison Ballroom in New York and in London on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
Submissions for feature film and London Theatre nominees will open on November 3, and nominees will be announced in January 2026. Honorees for The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and The Capelier-Shaw Award, which are also presented during the Artios ceremonies, will be announced at a later date.
First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 30 different categories encompassing film, television and theater. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.
In the television categories, Netflix leads with 15 nominations, Apple TV+ with 9; HBO Max and Hulu with 5 each and Prime Video with 4. The full list of nominations are below.
BRIDGET JONES MAD ABOUT THE BOY: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes
CARRY-ON: Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali
MOUNTAINHEAD: Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Jeff Johnson
NONNAS: Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Findley Davidson, Associate Casting Director: Mark Droter
OUT OF MY MIND: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman, Location Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
REBEL RIDGE: Francine Maisler, Molly Rose, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis
YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED: Nicole Abellera Hallman, Associate Casting Director: Erica Johnson, Location Casting Directors: Meagan Lewis, Rebecca Carfagna
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (S4): Wendy O'Brien, Chris Gehrt
HACKS (S4): Linda Lowy
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (S4): Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly, Associate Casting Director: Danielle King
SHRINKING (S2): Brett Benner, Debby Romano, Associate Casting Director: Becca Burgess
SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST (S2): Erica A. Hart, Associate Casting Director: Briana Dunlay
THE BEAR (S3): Jeanie Bacharach, Location Casting Directors: Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal, Location Associate Casting Director: Kaitlin Shaw
BAD SISTERS (S2): Nina Gold, Lucy Amos
SEVERANCE (S2): Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer
SLOW HORSES (S4): Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke
THE DIPLOMAT (S2): Julie Schubert, Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent
THE HANDMAID'S TALE (S6): Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler, Location Casting Director: Robin D. Cook, Location Associate Casting Director: Jonathan Oliveira
THE LAST OF US (S2): Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Location Casting Directors: Corinne Clark, Jennifer Page, Location Associate Casting Director: Megan Bayliss
DELI BOYS: Seth Yanklewitz, Location Casting Directors: Marisa Ross, Christal Karge, Location Associate Casting Director: Jenn Noyes
ENGLISH TEACHER: Gayle Keller, John Papsidera, Associate Casting Director: Amelia Rasche McCarthy, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett
ÉTOILE: Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison, Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich, Location Casting Director: Juliette Ménager
NOBODY WANTS THIS: Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Associate Casting Director: Alexa Pereira
OVERCOMPENSATING: Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Director: Lisa Parasyn
THE STUDIO: Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock
DEPT Q: Olivia Scott-Webb
MATLOCK: Michelle Wade Byrd, Mary Vernieu, Associate Casting Director: Samantha Rood, Location Casting Director: Robin D. Cook, Location Associate Casting Director: Jonathan Oliveira
PARADISE: Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL: Nina Gold, Martin Ware
THE PITT: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey
YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS: Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan, Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich
ADOLESCENCE: Shaheen Baig
DISCLAIMER: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Victor Jenkins, Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon
DYING FOR SEX: Jeanie Bacharach, Associate Casting Director: Susan Esrock, Location Casting Director: Jessica Daniels
MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY: Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernard Telsey, Associate Casting Director: Rose Bochner
THE PENGUIN: Cindy Tolan, Suzanne Ryan, Associate Casting Director: Nicholas Petrovich
THE PERFECT COUPLE: Robert J. Ulrich, Jina Jay, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Location Casting Directors: Angela Peri, Lisa Lobel
LOVE ISLAND USA (S6): Jodi Thomas, Beyhan Oguz
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S17): Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook
THE CHALLENGE: BATTLE OF THE ERAS (S40): Damon Furberg, Lisi Alpert
THE CIRCLE (S7): Erin Tomasello, Casting Producers: Sena Rich, Joy Herrera
THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE (S1): Jacqueline Pitman
TOP CHEF (S22): Ron Mare, Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Sena Rich, Joy Barrett
REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED
QUEER EYE (S9): Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino
SHARK TANK (S16): Mindy Zemrak, Casting Producer: Ashley Holt
SUMMER HOUSE (S9): Diona Vaughan Mankowitz
UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (S4): Paul Sinacore
VANDERPUMP VILLA (S2): Damon Furberg, Casting Producer: Melissa Kellner
ME (S1): Josh Einsohn, Associate Casting Director: Ally Bader, Location Casting Director: Erica Bream
TAB TIME (S3): Nickole Doro, Associate Casting Director: Devon Brady
THE THUNDERMANS: UNDERCOVER (S1): Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Associate Casting Director: Devon Brady, Location Casting Director: Colleen Bolton
WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE (S1): Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Associate Casting Director: Gianna Butler
XO, KITTY (S2): Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim
ALMA'S WAY (S2): Elaine Del Valle
BOB'S BURGERS (S15): Julie Ashton
BIG MOUTH (S8): Julie Ashton
EVERYBODY STILL HATES CHRIS (S1): Julie Ashton
FAMILY GUY (S23): Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto
WIN OR LOSE (S1): Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum
WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY (S1): Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Associate Casting Director: Elizabeth Hay
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDERMAN (S1): Sara Jane Sherman
INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES
MISS FALLACI (S1): Maurilio Mangano, Cassandra Han
OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY (S1): Alexandra Montag
RHYTHM + FLOW FRANCE (S3): Jennifer Teixido, Mélanie Gomes
ENGLISH: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK: David Caparelliotis
OTHELLO: Duncan Stewart
PURPOSE: JC Clementz, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen
YELLOW FACE: Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace
BOOP! THE MUSICAL: Tara Rubin, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Olivia Paige West
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez
DEATH BECOMES HER: Tara Rubin, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: Victor Vazquez, Duncan Stewart
SUNSET BOULEVARD: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger, Stuart Burt
BECOMING EVE: Claire Yenson
EURYDICE: David Caparelliotis
GHOSTS: Daniel Swee
GRANGEVILLE: David Caparelliotis
SH!T. MEET. FAN: Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
THE ANTIQUITIES: Alaine Alldaffer, Lauren Port
BIG GAY JAMBOREE: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley
DRAG: THE MUSICAL: Ryan Bernard Tymensky
EMPIRE RECORDS: Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly
JERSEY BOYS: Claire Burke, Merri Sugarman, Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni
THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT: Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
WE LIVE IN CAIRO: Claire Yenson
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2: Ryan Bernard Tymensky
DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD: Zachary Spiegel
GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT: Beth Lipari
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES: Ryan Bernard Tymensky
NOISES OFF: JC Clementz, Phyllis Schuringa
Stephen Sondheim'S OLD FRIENDS: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC: Mark Brandon
A RAISIN IN THE SUN: Becca McCracken
APPROPRIATE: David Caparelliotis
BERLIN: Becca McCracken
BETRAYAL: Lauren Port
EAST TEXAS HOT LINKS: Becca McCracken
ENGLISH: Stephanie Klapper
FAT HAM: Lauren Port
MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL: Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin
&JULIET: Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, Associate Casting Directors: Neal Buckley, Sujotta Pace
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING: Kelly Gillespie, David Caparelliotis, Erica A. Hart
KIMBERLY AKIMBO: Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin
PARADE: Craig Burns
SHUCKED: Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley
THE WIZ: Olivia Paige West, Xavier Rubiano
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
DREAMGIRLS: Destiny Lilly, Rashad Naylor
LES MISERABLES: Lindsay Levine, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
NINE: Geoff Josselson
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Geoff Josselson
TITANIC: Craig Burns, Rachel Hoffman
URINETOWN: Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo
BLISS TALENT (S1): Rachel Goldman
DIE HART (S3): Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett
LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS (S4): Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent, Associate Casting Director: Tanya Giang
The Warehouse PHASE (S1): Helen Geier, Kendra Shay Clark
VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE (S2): Jazzy Collins
ADO: Ally Beans
BEFORE THE WINTER: Tanya Giang
CORPSE FISHING: Matthew Glasner
EXCEPTION: Hamzah Saman, Kara Sullivan
LEADING MAN: Tineka Becker
TEEN MARY: Marin Hope
THE COCKROACH: Sunday Boling Kennedy
LISTENING IS A FORM OF LOVE: Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge
NFL FOOTBALL COUNTRY 2024: Caitlin D. Jones
ON, DREAM TOGETHER, GLOBAL CAMPAIGN: Victor Vazquez, Allison Twardziak
ROBOROCK: EVA - CELEBRATING A DECADE OF PIONEERING INNOVATION: Katie Griffin, Ali Coffey
RSA: DRUG DRIVING CAMPAIGN – CONSEQUENCES: Katie Griffin, Ali Coffey
THE NICE GUYS: Hunter McHugh
WALMART - MAKING OF DEALS OF DESIRE: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Directors: Ally Bader, Brent Hagata
Nominations by Streamer/Network in the Television categories with 4 or more nominations:
NETFLIX: 15
APPLE TV+: 9
HBO MAX: 5
HULU: 5
PRIME VIDEO: 4
Videos