Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse

The run continues through Sunday, November 2.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
You can now get a first look at new photos of Bull Durham here! The production will celebrate opening night this Sunday, October 12 at Paper Mill Playhouse. The run continues through Sunday, November 2.

Directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, Bull Durham stars two-time Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack as Annie Savoy, Nik Walker as Crash Davis, Joel Ashur as Larry, Ashlyn Maddox as Millie, James Moye as Skip, Andrew Poston as Jimmy, Will Savarese as Nuke LaLoosh, and Nick Wyman as Uncle Roy. The ensemble features Mike Baerga, Ellie Barone, Tre’ Booker, Jacob Burns, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Ashton Lambert, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Jake Trammel, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.

Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. Adapted by its original Academy Award-nominated screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Will Savarese and Nik Walker

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Carmen Cusack

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Nik Walker and the company

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Carmen Cusack and the company

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
James Moye and the company

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Will Savarese and the Company

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Durham Bull Mascot and the Company of Bull Durham

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Ashlyn Maddox and Andrew Poston

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Will Savarese and Carmen Cusack

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Company

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Carmen Cusack and the company

Photos: Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Carmen Cusack


