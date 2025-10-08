Miss Piggy to Make Broadway Debut in ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Muppet icon Miss Piggy has been confirmed to join Kermit the Frog in making a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway. The holiday show is set to begin performances on Tuesday, October 28 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 6 and play through Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

Also joining the show are illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

In addition to the previously announced Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant) and Kevin Zak (script consultant), the creative team will include Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig/hair consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Tickets are on sale now at www.RobLakeBroadway.com.