Video: Whitney Leavitt Foxtrots to HAMILTON on DANCING WITH THE STARS

On Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars hosted its special Disney night, featuring performances inspired by Disney films and attractions. During the show, influencer Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas took the stage to perform a Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Broadway's Hamilton.
The duo dressed up for the occasion, with looks inspired by the costumes of the Broadway hit. Check out the performance, which earned them the top score of the night. “Disney Night” premiered Tuesday, October 7 and is now available on Hulu.
The special episode featured an opening number set to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast” choreographed by Mandy Moore. The performance also saw a guest appearance by Danny Gardner, who appears as Lumiere in the North American Tour of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is now touring nationwide.
After each episode, go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
