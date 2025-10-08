TRU to Present 'Putting The Ladies In The Spotlight: Organizations That Focus On Professional Theater'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive a Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

10/10 - Putting the Ladies in the Spotlight: Organizations That Focus on Professional Theater Women. In the room: Lynnie Godfrey, president and Cynthia Straus, board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women; Shellen Lubin, co-president of Women in Arts & Media Coalition; Lauren Yarger of Gracewell Productions, co-founder of the new Connecticut Theatre Women Network. Meet these three passionate organizations and hear about their histories, their missions and the services and support they offer. All three are sister organizations with TRU and we offer reciprocal memberships and support. Is the need for these niche organizations as necessary as it once was? Are there still inequities in the way women are perceived and treated in our business? What progress has been made? What are their goals for the future, and have current politics affected those goals? How can we adjust? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.