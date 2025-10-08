T.R. Knight, Christopher Sieber and Peter Friedman to Star in THE SURVIVORS Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A generation that lived through one of history’s most devastating health crises takes center stage in The Survivors, a powerful new play written and directed by Mark Woodcock. The play will receive two industry readings in New York City on Thursday, October 9 at 11:00 AM and Friday, October 10 at 2:00 PM.

Featuring a distinguished cast including Nick Alvino (Death Becomes Her), Mike Doyle (“Law & Order: SVU”), Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, Job), Bill Heck (“The Leftovers,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”), Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy,” Stranger Things), and multiple Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Company), The Survivors revisits the lives of five former AIDS activists reunited in the summer of 2018 to scatter the ashes of a fallen comrade. Twenty-five years after their leader’s sudden and unexplained departure, his unexpected return forces the group to confront lingering wounds, old betrayals, and the profound emotional toll of a generation nearly lost to the AIDS epidemic.

Through the lens of friendship, regret, and redemption, The Survivors explores not only the personal reckonings of its characters but also the collective erasure of their activism and identity in today’s cultural landscape. The play shines a long-overdue light on a forgotten generation of men who fought, survived, and continue to grapple with the legacy of their resistance.

Julie Gottfried serves as the Stage Manager with Casting by Jordan Bass of Bass/Casting. Multiple Tony Award winning production company Sing Out, Louise! Productions is the general manager.

