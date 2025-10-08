Video: Watch Danny Gardner Perform 'Be Our Guest' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars hosted its special "Disney Night," featuring performances inspired by Disney films and attractions. During the show, Danny Gardner, currently appearing as Lumiere in the North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast, took the stage for a rousing performance of “Be Our Guest” from the beloved musical. Check out the full performance now, featuring magical choreography by Mandy Moore.

For the special episode, contestants celebrated the spirit of Disney in honor of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration. “Disney Night” premiered Tuesday, October 7 and is now available on Hulu.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) were the following:

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Jazz to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin.”

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner GLEB SAVCHENKO will perform a Quickstep to “Cantina Band” from “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Quickstep to “Special Spice” from “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” ride.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from “Maleficent.”

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Quickstep to “Life Is a Highway” from “Cars.”

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from “The Jungle Book.”

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep to “Space Mountain” from “Space Mountain” ride.

From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Salsa to “Bop to the Top” from “High School Musical.”

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner WITNEY CARSON will perform a Cha Cha to “Try Everything” from “Zootopia.”

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from “Hamilton.”

Comedian Andy Richter and partner EMMA SLATER will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Le Festin” from “Ratatouille.”

After each episode, go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.