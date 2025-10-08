Video: Watch Danny Gardner Perform 'Be Our Guest' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Check out the full performance now, featuring magical choreography by Mandy Moore.
On Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars hosted its special "Disney Night," featuring performances inspired by Disney films and attractions. During the show, Danny Gardner, currently appearing as Lumiere in the North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast, took the stage for a rousing performance of “Be Our Guest” from the beloved musical. Check out the full performance now, featuring magical choreography by Mandy Moore.
For the special episode, contestants celebrated the spirit of Disney in honor of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration. “Disney Night” premiered Tuesday, October 7 and is now available on Hulu.
After each episode, go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.