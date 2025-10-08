Photos: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances are officially underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Get a first look at the show in the photo below!

Little Bear Ridge Road marks Hunter’s long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. The production will officially open on Thursday, October 30 at the Booth Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement through Sunday, February 15.

Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James/Kenny’ and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette/Vickie.’ Understudies for the production include Jack Ball, Mary Beth Fisher, and Aubie Merrylees.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

A recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Grant, Samuel D. Hunter has firmly established himself as one of the foremost chroniclers of the modern American soul and a vital voice in the American theater. His plays—including The Whale (adapted into an Academy Award-winning film), A Bright New Boise, Greater Clements, Pocatello, Lewiston/Clarkston, The Few, The Harvest, A Permanent Image, and A Case for the Existence of God—are celebrated for their emotional precision, unflinching humanity, and deep connection to the interior West, particularly his native Idaho.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.

Little Bear Ridge Road is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller.

Little Bear Ridge Road was commissioned by and its world premiere presented at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Chicago, IL) under Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis and Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock