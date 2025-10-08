Meet the Cast of LIBERATION, Now Playing on Broadway

Betsy Aidem - Margie Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic (Tony nomination), Leopoldstadt (Tony Award, Best Play), All the Way (Tony Award, Best Play), Beautiful. Off-Broadway: The Ask, Prayer for the French Republic, Nikolai and the Others, The Metal Children, Mary Rose, Celebration, Final Follies, Crooked. Film/TV: Triumph of the Will, Margaret, Irrational Man, “The Savant,” “Bull,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Americans.” Awards: Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance, Lucille Lortell Awards nomination, Drama League nomination, Outer Critics Circle nomination, Richard Seff Award.

Audrey Corsa - Dora Audrey Corsa is an actress and writer from California. Notable TV includes “Poker Face,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Dear Edward,” “Elsbeth,” and “All Rise.” She’s very pleased to be back on the New York stage, where she has previously appeared in Mary Page Marlowe for Second Stage, Appropriate, Othello, and As Five Years Pass at her alma mater, Juilliard.

Kayla Davion - Joanne Kayla Davion (Joanne) is making her NYC play debut! Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Tina), Elf (Jovie), Waitress, King Kong. Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger (Florence). Regional: The Hippest Trip: Soul Train the Musical (Jody Watley), The Color Purple (Celie). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Film: Better Nate Than Ever. She sends love to God, Mike, Mom, Ball State University, Nicolosi & Co, and Untitled Entertainment. “This one is for you Nana.” “Lead with Love!”

Susannah Flood - Lizzie Broadway: Birthday Candles, The Cherry Orchard. Select Off-Broadway: The Counter, The Comeuppance (Obie Award, Lortel nomination), Staff Meal, Make Believe, Plano, The Effect, Tribes, Scenes from a Marriage, Love and Information, Mr. Burns, The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, Fulfillment, As You Like It, Baby Screams Miracle. Select Film & TV: Kristen Stewart’s forthcoming The Chronology of Water; Ann on “Life & Beth” (Hulu) and Kate Littlejohn on “For the People” (Shondaland/ABC). BA: UC Berkeley. MFA: Brown/Trinity.

Kristolyn Lloyd - Celeste Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress. Acting credits include Broadway: 1776, Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Paradise Blue, Confederates (Signature Theatre), Sally and Tom, Hamlet (The Public Theater), Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theatre), Heathers: The Musical (New World Stages), Cabin in the Sky (Encores! City Center), Little Women (Primary Stages). Select Regional: Paradise Blue (Williamstown). Film Credits: Mr. Crocket (Hulu). TV includes “Random Acts of Flyness” (HBO), “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary,” “Kevin Can Wait” (CBS), “ER,” “Chicago Med” (NBC), “Lie to Me” (FOX).

Irene Sofia Lucio - Isidora West End and Broadway: Slave Play, Wit. Off-Broadway: Sex Variants (Skirball), Wolf Play (MCC), Romeo y Julieta (Public Theater), Slave Play, Love & Information (NYTW), Orange Julius (Rattlestick), Undertaking (BAM), King Liz (Second Stage), We Play for the Gods (WP). Regional credits include Yale Rep, Studio Theatre of DC, California Shakespeare, Williamstown and Chautauqua. TV: “The Americans,” “Bartlett,” “Casi Casi.” Co-creator of “BUTS Webseries” (NBCU Short Film Festival winner, Imagen Award nomination). Education: Princeton & Yale School of Drama. Native of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Charlie Thurston - Bill Charlie Thurston is an actor and playwright. This is his Broadway debut. He and his castmates won the Drama Desk for Best Ensemble for Liberation’s recent Off-Broadway production. Other recent NYC theatre credits include Macbeth In Stride at BAM and Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW (2025 Lucille Lortel for Outstanding Play). Charlie is also a company member at Trinity Rep and has performed at theaters across the country. In TV/Film, he played Roland in HBO Max’s “Julia” and Bill Harris in “Dexter: New Blood.” Additional selected credits include Boston Strangler, Finestkind, and Life Itself. Charlie is also an accomplished audiobook narrator—credited on more than 150 titles, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver.

Adina Verson - Susan Adina Verson (Susan) (they/she). TV credits include Poppy White on “Only Murders in the Building”; “New Amsterdam”; “And Just Like That”; “Mozart in the Jungle”; “The Strain.” Theatre credits include the original casts of Indecent (Broadway, Ahmanson); A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum); Wives (Playwrights Horizons); Collective Rage (MCC); Eddie and Dave (ATC); and The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova). Adina holds a BFA from The Boston Conservatory and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. This one is for Zelda.

Leeanne Hutchison - u/s Isidora, u/s Margie NYC: Septimus & Clarissa, A Lovely Sunday, God Shows Up, Orpheus, Our Country’s Good. Regionally: Eureka Day, August: Osage County, Clybourne Park, Sex with Strangers, Frankie & Johnny, The Cake, Streetcar, Mary Todd Lincoln in Mrs. President. TV: “Law & Order,” “Jessica Jones,” “White House Plumbers.”

Matt E. Russell - u/s Bill The Inheritance. Off-Broadway: Liberation (Roundabout); Jordans, Baldwin & Buckley at Cambridge, and Much Ado About Nothing (The Public Theater); Help (The Shed). TV/Film includes “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Westworld,” Working Man, and Some Freaks. Matthew has performed with Elevator Repair Service and the Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble.

Kedren Spencer - u/s Celeste, u/s Joanne Broadway: Ain’t No Mo’. Off-Broadway: Liberation, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine. Select regional: Toni Stone, Richard III, Twelfth Night, Little Shop of Horrors. Film: Pen, Again; Reopening; Half Day. Select TV: “Law & Order,” “Pretty Little Liars: SS,” “Bull,” “New Amsterdam.” MFA, FSU/Asolo Conservatory.