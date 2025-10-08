Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Second North American Tour

The second North American tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is now underway. The musical based on the beloved film opened at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston on September 9th and will continue on to play 80+ cities across North America including Milwaukee, Kansas City, Ottawa, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Find out what the critics are saying!

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrickand Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.

Anne Siegel, Shepherd Express: The subject of divorce is no laughing matter, and the film nimbly tiptoes on the emotional issues faced by both the parents and their three kids when a family falls apart. The somber topic kept Mrs. Doubtfire from being more than just a fun, fluffy escapade. The hit film was widely praised for its treatment of this sensitive topic.

Don Aucoin, The Boston Globe: Much of the credit for that goes to Craig Allen Smith. He plays Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny so he can remain close to his three kids after his divorce from their mother. Complications inevitably ensue, the wheels come off his double life, and Daniel learns a bit about parenthood and marriage along the way.