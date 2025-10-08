LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Will Make North American Premiere at Radio City Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Les Miserables is headed back to New York! As the London production of Les Misérables celebrates its 40th Anniversary, more dates have been announced for the World Tour of Boublil and Schönberg's Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, which will include the exclusive North American premiere engagement at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The production will play a strictly limited engagement at the Music Hall from Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Sign up at NYC.LesMis.com now for access to the Les Mis Fan Pre-sale for the Radio City Music Hall dates, which begins Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10AM ET. The general on-sale will begin Friday, October 24 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to the North American premiere at Radio City Music Hall, Mackintosh also announced new engagements at the 3Arena in Dublin (May 29 – June 6, 2026), Utilita Arena in Birmingham (June 11 – 14, 2026) and London's iconic Royal Albert Hall (June 18 – 21, 2026). Radio City Music Hall will be the singular North American engagement in 2026.

Following a record-breaking two-year run since its opening in Belfast in September 2024, with over 1-million tickets sold worldwide so far, the new dates will mark the end of the official 40th anniversary celebrations of the world's longest-running musical. Les Misérables last played on Broadway in 2016 and the London production has just entered its 41st year at the Sondheim Theatre.

Full casting for the new tour dates will be announced soon.

“I am thrilled that we will be bringing home this iconic event to New York's legendary Radio City Music Hall in July 2026. Les Misérables has not been seen in New York for almost a decade, since we closed our third triumphant run on Broadway. We are putting together an incredible array of Les Mis alumni for this engagement and look forward to announcing our cast later in the year,” shared producer Cameron Mackintosh.

“I am especially excited about bringing this arena production to New York as America is the only major English-speaking country in the world where I have not yet produced the concert. So, I was personally delighted that we were invited to do so by Radio City Music Hall where American audiences can see this spectacular event for the first time.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Having opened to acclaim in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, playing to packed houses across 30 cities and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia and Japan. The tour will next play an eight week sold-out season in Shanghai, the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released, then onto Manila and Singapore where the response has already been phenomenal, before returning to Europe.

LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR was developed from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End and the legendary 25th Anniversary performance at The O2. It features an extraordinary new design specifically created for larger venues and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh's critically acclaimed production to life on a never-before-seen scale, led by an internationally lauded company and orchestra.

Cameron Mackintosh's critically acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world.

LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management. The Radio City Music Hall engagement is presented locally by The Bowery Presents.