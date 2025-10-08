Jane Krakowski and Jessica Vosk to Join Cheyenne Jackson at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski and Hell’s Kitchen star Jessica Vosk will Cheyenne Jackson as special guests when he returns to Carnegie Hall on December 8, 2025 at 8 pm at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Marking his Carnegie Hall debut as a solo artist, Jackson’s concert evening, directed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle, weaves together Broadway hits, pop anthems and timeless American Songbook classics, and will be the first in a series of concert dates around the country.

In addition to Carnegie Hall, Jackson will play the following venues:



November 6, 2025 – Atlas Performing Arts Center, Washington, DC - The Three Tenors of Broadway concert, with Justin Guarini and Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and The American Pops Orchestra

November 12, 2025 – The Palm Springs Cultural Center, Palm Springs, CA

January 30, 2026 – Presidio Theatre, San Francisco, CA

January 31, 2026 – Myron’s at The Smith Center, Las Vegas, NV

February 1, 2026 – Scottsdale Center for the Performance Arts, Scottsdale, AZ

February 5, 2026 – Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills, CA

March 12, 2026 – Idaho Falls Arts Council, Idaho Falls, ID

March 14, 2026 – Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree, CO

March 15, 2026 – The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, CO

March 18, 2026 – Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center at Mercyhurst University, Erie, PA

June 26, 2026 – Yardley Hall, in collaboration with the Heartland Men’s Chorus, Kansas City, KS



In addition to his concert work, Jackson returns to Broadway on October 14, 2025 in the Tony Award-winning smash hit Oh, Mary!. He’ll star as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ opposite Krakowski (also his “30 Rock” co-star) as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ through December 4, 2025.

About Cheyenne Jackson

His other Broadway roles include XANADU, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, The Performers, Once Upon a Mattress, Finian’s Rainbow, and All Shook Up, where he won a Theatre World Award. His other theater credits include The Secret Garden, Into the Woods on Broadway (2022), and the acclaimed Encores! production of DAMN YANKEES. His television credits include notable appearances in “American Horror Story,” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Doctor Odyssey,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Morning Show,” and “American Woman.” He also starred in Julie and the Phantoms, where his portrayal of a rock star earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination. As a concert performer, Jackson has sold out major venues including Carnegie Hall and Disney Hall. His live performances have also graced prestigious stages such as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Kennedy Center. As a recording artist, Jackson has released albums including The Power of Two, I'm Blue, Skies, Love, Dad, and Renaissance, showcasing his unique blend of jazz, pop, and folk.