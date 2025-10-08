Kara Young, Kecia Lewis & More to Receive Honors at AAFCA Broadway Awards Luncheon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the return of its AAFCA Goes to Broadway Awards Luncheon, now in its fourth year, celebrating the contributions of artists and visionaries who continue to shape Broadway. The event will take place on Oct. 13 at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, located in the heart of New York City's Theater District.

The celebration arrives following the 2024–2025 season, which closed as the highest-grossing in history, earning $1.9 billion in box office revenue and welcoming more than 14 million theatergoers. The record-breaking year was highlighted by the returns of heavyweights such as Audra McDonald and Denzel Washington, as well as a wave of productions that underscored Broadway’s unmatched cultural and economic impact.

This year’s honorees are actress Kara Young, who will receive the Spotlight Award, Brian Moreland, who will receive the Producers Award, actress Kecia Lewis, who will receive the Beacon Award, and marketing and publicity mastermind Linda Stewart, with the Salute to Excellence Award.

“Each of this year’s honorees represents a different but vital force on Broadway,” said Gil Robertson IV, president and co-founder of AAFCA. “From Kara Young’s powerful performances to Brian Moreland’s groundbreaking productions, Kecia Lewis’ inspiring artistry, and Linda Stewart’s strategic brilliance behind the scenes, their collective influence ensures that Broadway continues to thrive as a home for diverse voices and storytelling.”

Honoree Brian Moreland most recently produced the revival of “Othello” starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. Kara Young is a two-time Tony Award winner and the first Black actress to earn four consecutive Tony nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Kecia Lewis has delivered explosive performances in such productions as “Once on This Island,” “Leap of Faith,” and “Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen,” earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Linda Stewart has championed Broadway productions, driving campaigns for iconic shows such as “Ain’t Too Proud,” “The Color Purple,” “Dreamgirls,” and “Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen.”

About AAFCA

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is the world’s largest group of Black film critics, representing journalists across the U.S. and abroad. Established in 2003, AAFCA produces year-round programming to celebrate excellence in film, television, and theater while providing opportunities for the next generation of storytellers.

Brian Moreland Photo Credit: Emilio Madri