Review Roundup: THE ADDAMS FAMILY National Tour

The new national tour of The Addams Family is now underway. A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Find out what the critics are saying here!

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Hannah R. Wing, BroadwayWorld: The musical numbers are average, and even though this is a musical, there are actually too many songs. Aragón’s singing voice is lovely and he channels Gomez a la John Astin well. One of the biggest issues is that Gomez has a lot of songs, especially in Act One, that are back to back. The best musical numbers are the ones which give the audience glimpses into the Addams family members’ personalities.

Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: What makes this production work isn’t just the gags (of which there are plenty), but the sincerity behind the strangeness. Rodrigo Aragón is a charming and magnetic Gomez, equal parts romantic and ridiculous, with a fantastic handle on the show’s mix of slapstick and sincerity.

Rob Hubbard, Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Characters can only get you so far without a story, and this plot is particularly conventional. Oldest child Wednesday is now an adult, one secretly engaged to a “normal” young man from Ohio, and she’s invited his parents to dinner to meet her decidedly out-of-the-ordinary family. That’s the gist of it, the action hanging on the flimsy premise that father Gomez keeping their engagement a secret will somehow damage his marriage to Morticia.