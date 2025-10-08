Caissie Levy, Paul Alexander Nolan, and More Will Lead THE LOST BOYS on Broadway; Dates, Cast, and Creatives Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Principal casting has been announced for the world premiere of THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL starring Caissie Levy as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’

THE LOST BOYS, A New Musical, will begin preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Additional cast to be announced at a later date.

Fan Pre-Sale Tickets for THE LOST BOYS will go on sale at 10:00AM ET on Thursday, October 9. To sign-up for the Fan Pre-sale, ticket buyers can visit the show’s official website https://www.lostboysmusical.com/. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public at 12:00PM ET on Tuesday, October 14th at BroadwayDirect.com.

The new musical, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film THE LOST BOYS, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & musical arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and Vocal Arrangements by The Rescues.

THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL features scenic design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending), costume design by Ryan park, lighting design by Jen Schriever (A Strange Loop) and Michael Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard), video design by Dane Laffrey, aerial design by Billy Mulholland (Breaking Surface) and Gwyneth Larsen (Breaking Surface), production management by Juniper Street Productions, with casting by The Telsey Office Craig Burns, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals. Devin Keudell will serve as Executive Producer.

THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL marks the first collaboration of James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson as producers.

Based on the 1987 classic Warner Bros. Pictures film THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are serving as Creative Consultants for the project.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

A teenage vampire movie that was tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, THE LOST BOYS was a critical and commercial success and has since achieved cult classic status by transcending the genre with its unique blend of horror and comedy. The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation. THE LOST BOYS was the last word in the 1980’s as a teen vamp angst coming-of-age story: physical transformation, sexual awakening, and experimentation. The film appeals to multiple generations and helped pave the way for subsequent film and television projects like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and “Twilight.”​